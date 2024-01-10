Sony Shows Off PS5 Slim With Colorful Metallic Console Covers
In September 2023, Sony introduced a trio of new sideplates for its PS5 console, each one existing as part of its Deep Earth Collection. That lineup — which includes blue, red, and silver color options — is still available and will be expanding with the new PlayStation 5 Slim variant. Sony showed off the slimmer console alongside its other wares at CES 2024, where we spotted the PS5 Slim in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver with matching versions of its DualSense controller. This isn't a surprise, as Sony said back in October that it plans to offer console cover alternatives for customers who aren't so fond of the standard white shell.
Unless something changes, the Deep Earth Collection plates for the PS5 Slim — as well as the previously-announced matte black version — won't be released until sometime early this year. The price will be the same as the version for the beefier PS5 launch model at $54.99 each. Though Sony had released those details, it hadn't shared an image of the slimmer console decked out in its new colors, which is what made the CES display so eye-catching.
There will be a matte black version, too
While we know that the PS5 Slim will also get a matte black sideplates option, we'll still have to wait and see what that looks like — only the red, blue, and silver versions were hanging out at CES. It's not hard to imagine what that version will look like, however — not just because there are already PS5 blackout accessories, but because Sony already sells a similar version called Midnight Black for the larger PS5.
Now, there's a big question that remains: when will other side plate color and design options be made available for the PS5 Slim? Sony offers several designs and colorways outside of the Midnight Black and Deep Earth Collection offerings for the launch PS5: Cosmic Red (which is basically pink), Nova Pink (which is very pink), Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, and Gray Camouflage, with prices between $55 and $60 through the online PlayStation Direct store. When or if all of these options will arrive for the PS5 Slim is unknown.