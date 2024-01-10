Sony Shows Off PS5 Slim With Colorful Metallic Console Covers

In September 2023, Sony introduced a trio of new sideplates for its PS5 console, each one existing as part of its Deep Earth Collection. That lineup — which includes blue, red, and silver color options — is still available and will be expanding with the new PlayStation 5 Slim variant. Sony showed off the slimmer console alongside its other wares at CES 2024, where we spotted the PS5 Slim in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver with matching versions of its DualSense controller. This isn't a surprise, as Sony said back in October that it plans to offer console cover alternatives for customers who aren't so fond of the standard white shell.

Unless something changes, the Deep Earth Collection plates for the PS5 Slim — as well as the previously-announced matte black version — won't be released until sometime early this year. The price will be the same as the version for the beefier PS5 launch model at $54.99 each. Though Sony had released those details, it hadn't shared an image of the slimmer console decked out in its new colors, which is what made the CES display so eye-catching.