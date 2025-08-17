These 5 Discontinued Jeep Models Deserve A Modern Revival

The oldest of our discontinued Jeep models, the funny-looking Forward Control dates to the late 1950s. Unconventional at best and scarily nose-heavy at worst, the Forward Control — FC for short — has the unfortunate distinction of being an all-time worst-selling pickup truck. However, I'd argue the FC was simply ahead of its time. Today, Jeep's portfolio has a single pickup truck in the Gladiator, so it's line could use a little fleshing out. We'll get to an excellent option for a compact model shortly, but how about a modern battery-powered FC?

Jeep is already selling an EV with the new Wagoneer S, so it could in theory drop that powertrain under a new FC pickup. It would solve the original truck's issues with being too heavy up front and broaden Jeep's appeal among EV-focused buyers. As for its funky styling, get a load of the ID.Buzz from Volkswagen. Not quite as flat-faced as the old school Jeep FC, it is in the same vein. The late Ford Transit Connect, with its massive panoramic windshield, offers another case study on the merits of this approach to vehicle design.

A rebooted Jeep FC would bring some needed freshness to the pickup truck segment. Jeep already tossed the idea around with its Mighty FC concept in 2012 and the crowd went wild. The market is there, now we just need Jeep to take the plunge.