5 Cheaper Alternatives To The iPhone 16e

Apple fans have clamored for a cheap iPhone ever since the SE Gen 3 launched in 2022. It finally came to fruition with the iPhone 16e, which is just the right size for your hand and wallet. The 6.1-inch screen makes it easy to hold, even for people with smaller hands. Moreover, it currently retails for just $599 for a 128-GB configuration, and $699 for a 256-GB model — a great deal for a brand-new iPhone, particularly one equipped with the latest A18 chip with Apple Intelligence.

But let's not rush to check out just yet, because there are some enticing 16e alternatives for less money. Yes, the iPhone 16e is a good value, but it's far from perfect. In fact, Apple omitted many features to keep the cost down — including an ultrawide camera — which people have come to expect in flagship smartphones. Yes, Apple says the single rear camera has a built-in 2X telephoto feature, but it's not a real optical zoom. Instead, it uses algorithms to boost the image, which is certainly not ideal.

Furthermore, there is no MagSafe on the iPhone 16e. No camera control button. Notch, instead of a Dynamic Island. The 5G, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband chips are also less capable than those on the iPhone 16. Fortunately, you can enjoy some of those features while saving money by opting for these five iPhone 16e alternatives. Time to crack the 16e wide open!