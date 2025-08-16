Can Driving Over Broken Glass Damage Your Tires?

Road tires are made specifically to last as long as possible on all kinds of terrain. But not all tires are built the same. For instance, an economy tire you might find on a Corolla isn't as robust as one you might see on an F-150, and a touring tire would likely be more durable than a performance tire. This makes it hard to say what exactly could damage a tire because it depends on the type of tire you're using.

If we're talking about broken glass, the general, easy answer is yes, it could damage your tire. Most tires should be able to withstand shards of glass made from annealed glass (the most common type of glass), such as those from beer or soda bottles. These bottles use relatively thin glass that tends to break into small, irregular shards. While most of these pieces just get pressed into the tread without reaching the steel belts underneath, the thin shards can sometimes wedge upright in cracks or gravel. Also, in some cases, bigger chunks of a broken bottle can pose a serious risk depending on how fast you're going.

However, plate glass (thick annealed glass) is still found in some older storefront windows, architectural panels, and furniture pieces. It can be a quarter of an inch thick or more and breaks into large, razor-edged shards. These should be rare in places where cars drive because tempered glass (aka safety glass) has become the standard in high-risk areas. If you did hit an upright shard, it could slice the tread and leave an unpatchable hole — or worse, cut into the relatively unprotected sidewall, causing immediate and irreversible damage. Those are the shards you definitely don't want to risk driving over.