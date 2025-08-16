5 Discontinued Gadgets We Still Find Useful, Ranked By Age

Once upon a time, anyone who was anyone had a Walkman strapped to their hip. Children of the '90s grew up caring for Tamagotchis and recording themselves on Yak Baks. There were gadgets that seemed like universal accessories for a moment, practical necessities of modern life, and then they disappeared. You can practically date when a photograph was taken by the technology people were playing with.

If there's any constant in the world of technology (or the world at large), it's change. Inventors and engineers are constantly pushing the boundaries of technological innovation until the most popular gadget of today becomes anachronistic retro tech of yesteryear. As the years slip by and new technologies emerge, our favorite old gadgets go the way of the dodo. Still, the best of them retain some of their appeal, keeping some of their original users or experiencing a resurgence years later. We need only look at the increasing popularity of vinyl records in recent years.

While these gadgets may be officially discontinued and functionally extinct, they still have uses (or at least vibes), which can't be duplicated by more modern equivalents. The times, they are a-changin', but these discontinued gadgets still have a place in our hearts.