What VHS Stands For (And How The Retro Video Tech Works)

Videotapes and the VCRs they're played on first appeared in the United States in 1977, the same year "Star Wars" was released. However, the technology had been available in Japan since 1971 when the Victory Company of Japan (or JVC) released what they called a U-matic. This technical marvel allowed people to record whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. Gone were the days when you had to hope and pray for reruns that were unpredictable and often few and far between.

It might be hard for those born into a world where streaming a movie is a literal on-demand convenience to understand just how much of a paradigmatic shift in entertainment the new technology was at the time. Renting a movie you longed to watch from a video store like Blockbuster or Hollywood Video became a much-anticipated weekly ritual in most households during their heyday.

By 1998, 89% of households in the U.S. had at least one VHS player. The VHS — or Video Home System — was a bona fide global phenomenon that brought about a scuffle known as the Format Wars — which Betamax lost. On one side was JVC backing its version of the magnetic tape system, on the other was Sony with its Betamax machines — just another discontinued Sony format. In all reality Betamax was superior in almost every way but also cost a lot more. The price tag was something Hollywood knew all too well because studios had been using it since the 1950s.

