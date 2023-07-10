How To Turn Your Old PSP Into An Emulator Machine

Sony finally retired the PSP in 2014 after a nine-year life-cycle, but many gamers might not realize the old handheld which has been collecting dust on their shelf actually makes for a pretty capable emulation machine. You just need to install special firmware and then you'll be able to play all kinds of games on it in no time. It emulates some gaming systems better than others, but it can run ROMs from GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Gameboy Advance, SNES, N64, GameCube, Sega Genesis, PS1, PS2, and of course, the PSP itself.

This might not be all that surprising to some. The PlayStation Portable was once considered the most powerful handheld gaming device on the market. In addition to its not-insignificant processing power, the original model boasts a backlit, 4.3 inch, 480 x 272 resolution LCD screen with 24-bit color. It also has a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, a Monaural speaker, a headphone jack, and was one of the few handheld consoles with a built-in joystick. On top of all that, the ability to add a Memory Stick Duo card for storage makes it an ideal candidate for emulation. Dozens of ROMs can be added to each card which you can then change out if you run out of space.

So long as you're willing to violate Sony's license agreement, turning one of these handhelds into an emulation device is surprisingly simple. All you'll need is a PSP, a computer, a Memory Stick, and a USB cable.