What's A Good Alternative To Microsoft Authenticator For Saving Your Passwords?

Keeping your online accounts and data protected is one of the most challenging aspects of digital life, and password managers have become a necessity for most people. For years, the Microsoft Authenticator app has been a one-stop shop for storing passwords, two-factor authentication codes, and passkeys, making it a convenient hub for all your account security needs. But starting on August 1, 2025, Microsoft Authenticator dropped support for password management, leaving users who entrusted it with their sensitive account credentials scrambling to find a replacement.

Microsoft seems set on pushing more users toward its Chromium-based Edge browser, and passwords previously stored in Microsoft Authenticator can now be found there instead. If you're hoping to stick with Microsoft for password management, you can install the Edge app on your Android phone or iPhone, then set it as your autofill provider from your phone's settings. After that, signing into Edge with your Microsoft account will give you access to your passwords. However, you'll also need to use Edge as the default browser on your computer. Edge is a compelling Google Chrome alternative, but switching browsers might be too much of a pain for some.

Your 2FA codes and passkeys will thankfully remain in Microsoft Authenticator, but losing password support is a bitter pill to swallow. Passkeys are the future of account security, but they're far from ubiquitous. Thankfully, there are a number of fantastic alternatives to Microsoft Authenticator for anyone who doesn't feel like storing passwords in Edge. Let's break down a few of the top options.