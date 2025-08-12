Is Ryobi's Spotlight Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi makes a wide variety of portable lighting solutions that are powered by its 18V One+ batteries. Basic flashlights are great for lightweight utility, and the Ryobi Area Light works great for camping and power outages, but one item in particular that really stands out for those times when you really need long-distance illumination, emergency roadside lighting, or an ultraportable work light: The 18V One+ LED Spotlight.
Ryobi isn't always known for producing the most powerful products on the market, but it has a well-earned reputation for offering items that hit above their weight class when it comes to their price-to-performance ratio. Most count it as one of the best power tool brands on the market, though there are some tools that Ryobi has made that users generally feel should be avoided. So before you go running to your local Home Depot to pick one of these lights up for yourself, it might be worth taking the time to look at its specifications and features, and then listening to what previous users have had to say about its real-world performance. That way, you can decide for yourself if the Ryobi Spotlight is right for your needs.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Spotlight is bright
The Ryobi Spotlight is much more than a simple flashlight. The seven LEDs beneath the protective lens generate over 3,000 lumens, making it 25% brighter than the previous generation. For reference, that's more light than you would get from a 150W incandescent bulb. This is concentrated into a beam that is able to reach up to 650 yards of visibility, allowing you to illuminate entire fields with a single 18V device. That's probably more light than you're going to need in most situations, which is why it's also convenient that the Spotlight has high, medium, and low settings so you can adjust the output to suit the situation. You get the full 3,000 lumens on high, 2,000 lumens on medium, and a still fairly bright 1,000 lumens on low.
Ryobi also made a few thoughtful considerations in the physical design. The tool itself is designed to be compact at 10 inches tall and weighing just 1.6 lbs. This makes it fairly easy to carry, but the Spotlight is also designed to be easy to position when you want to set it down. You can stand it up on the battery at the base, lay it down on either side, and even set it down on its back with the light facing up, all while providing stable, functional, and conveniently angled light. The Spotlight also has a hanging loop that makes it easier to store when it's not in use.
You can get it from the Ryobi website or Home Depot for $49.97. Purchasing the 18V One+ Spotlight from one of these official retailers also gets you Ryobi's 3-year limited warranty.
Customers and critics love the Ryobi 18V One+ Spotlight
The specs and features listed by the manufacturer are good to know, but it's just as important to see what previous owners and professional critics think of the Ryobi 18V One+ Spotlight. Fortunately, the general consensus seems very positive. The Spotlight has a 4.9 out of 5 stars on Ryobi's website with 412 reviews. It has another 4.9 out of 5 on Home Depot with 1,054 reviews (99% of which stated that they would recommend the light to other buyers). In fact, this impressive score ranks it among the best-rated Ryobi Tools you can get at Home Depot. Finally, it has a 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon with 160 global reviews. Users generally appear to like the Spotlight for its brightness, battery life, weight, ergonomics, overall build quality, and impressive value.
It's not just consumers who seem to like the light, either. Professional reviewers seem generally impressed by it as well. Jeff Crisp of Pro Tool Reviews gave the light an 8.3 out of 10, citing light output, value, and build quality as its biggest strengths while knocking it down a few points for its modest run time and limited feature set. Others, like YouTube reviewer Charles Artificer, were impressed by how far the beam of light is thrown.