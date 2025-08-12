Is Ryobi's Spotlight Any Good? Here's What Users Say

The Ryobi Spotlight is much more than a simple flashlight. The seven LEDs beneath the protective lens generate over 3,000 lumens, making it 25% brighter than the previous generation. For reference, that's more light than you would get from a 150W incandescent bulb. This is concentrated into a beam that is able to reach up to 650 yards of visibility, allowing you to illuminate entire fields with a single 18V device. That's probably more light than you're going to need in most situations, which is why it's also convenient that the Spotlight has high, medium, and low settings so you can adjust the output to suit the situation. You get the full 3,000 lumens on high, 2,000 lumens on medium, and a still fairly bright 1,000 lumens on low.

Ryobi also made a few thoughtful considerations in the physical design. The tool itself is designed to be compact at 10 inches tall and weighing just 1.6 lbs. This makes it fairly easy to carry, but the Spotlight is also designed to be easy to position when you want to set it down. You can stand it up on the battery at the base, lay it down on either side, and even set it down on its back with the light facing up, all while providing stable, functional, and conveniently angled light. The Spotlight also has a hanging loop that makes it easier to store when it's not in use.

You can get it from the Ryobi website or Home Depot for $49.97. Purchasing the 18V One+ Spotlight from one of these official retailers also gets you Ryobi's 3-year limited warranty.