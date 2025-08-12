13 Of The Best-Looking Semi Trucks From The 1950s

The Kenworth 524 hit its stride in 1953, just a couple of years after its launch. It came with a Cummins supercharged engine (called the NHRS) that would produce 275 hp and between 700 and 800 lb-ft of torque. This beastly powerplant -– for the time, at any rate -– would be paired to a 15-speed transmission from Spicer, which made it usable in all sorts of situations. As things stood, the 524 gained popularity in various off-road use-cases, such as logging – things that we would call severe duty in the industry today.

Other uses for the 524 included a special 6x4 setup that was intended for export and was used by the mines in Peru to haul ore from place to place. Notably, 1951 was also the year that marked the 10,000th Kenworth to roll off the assembly line, and in 1952, the company would break its record by producing more than 1,000 units in a year.

Design-wise, the 524 was perfection with the cab mounted on top of the engine; known as a cab over engine, or COE for short. The proportions were also quite pleasing to the eye, with a flat-front long hood, rising into a near-vertical windscreen, making it a great sight to see on the road.