Kenworth T680 Vs Peterbilt 579: What's The Difference & Are Either Considered Better For The Long-Haul?

Designed with long-haul efficiency and driver comfort first, the Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 are some of the most popular semi-trucks on the highway, both with legendary reputations. Although their specs and features often overlap, these two trucks – which share the same parent company, PACCAR – are not exactly alike. Choosing between the T680 and 579 is more than just a question of brand loyalty for fleet managers and drivers both, it's about striking the ideal mix of technology, fuel economy, durability, and driver experience.

Both trucks have similar powertrain choices, with the PACCAR MX-13 engine and automated transmissions, designed for maximum efficiency, being available for both. Their different designs, inside layouts, and ride quality have split supporters among long-distance drivers.

While Peterbilt usually gets compliments for its classic styling, high quality materials and more modular dash, Kenworth typically attracts those seeking simpler driver tech and more creature comforts like cabin noise control and improved sleep area. The rivalry between the two has never been fiercer, as both models receive constant updates, including advanced driver assistance systems and better aerodynamics. The question still stands for those who intend to spend many hours and miles on the road: Which rig actually provides the better long-haul experience?