Here's What The Inside Of A Semi Truck Sleeper Cab Looks Like

There are approximately 3.5 million semi truck operators in the U.S., according to Truck Info. Regional drivers can be on the road for much of the week, while over-the-road (long-haul) routes can last for multiple weeks. Fortunately, these trucks don't just provide the power to haul goods, but they also function as a home-on-wheels, with some creature comforts packed inside the cab.

Behind the front seats of many big rigs, there is another space called a sleeper cab, which becomes a driver's home away from home. With all its high-tech design, does the Tesla semi have a sleeper cabin or passenger seat? The answer might surprise you.

Depending on the truck, and any modifications made by the operator, the sleeper cab not only offers a bed, or multiple bunks in some cases, but also a variety of modern conveniences, like climate control. You can find tiny kitchenette areas that feature a microwave oven, refrigerator, and food pantry. Some models include fold-out desk surfaces, cupholders, a wall-mounted flat screen television, storage for clothes, and a windshield privacy curtain.

