5 Of The Most Reliable Used SUVs Under $5,000

Although estimates might put their price a little higher, it's not too difficult to find older Toyota RAV4 models under $5,000. If you go as far back as 2001, you're nearly guaranteed to find something below that price while still being exceptionally dependable. Contributing to Toyota's reputation as one of the most reliable car brands you can buy today, a used RAV4 from before 2010 still gets high marks for how long it can last. In fact, a 2008 model might actually turn out to be more reliable than newer iterations.

A used RAV4 makes for a reliable SUV, but you still might have to be wary of purchasing one at such a cheap price. Older model years have suffered from a wide number of recalls, increasing the risk of crashes and fires. Some 2004-2005 models also included the infamous exploding Takata air bags which could make them exceptionally dangerous to drive. Even with the RAV4 being very dependable, all the reliability in the world won't save you from deadly technical issues like those.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]