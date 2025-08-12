5 Of The Most Reliable Used SUVs Under $5,000
SUVs can act as a great compromise between the durability of trucks and the road-friendliness of sedans. They're boast great gas mileage and high longevity, making them a popular choice in the secondhand market. Some of today's most dependable SUVs with unmatched reliability are priced exceptionally high, with certain brand-new models set at over $60,000. If you go for an older model year, you can get your hands on something great for just under $5,000.
A reliable SUV can help reduce the risks that generally come from used cars. While you should always prefer that a previous owner be careful with their vehicle, these are designed to handle tougher conditions than smaller sedans. Used SUVs can take a bit more punishment in the long run, especially if you're already going for a model that's well-known for being reliable. Of those models, five in particular won't break your bank while still potentially having years of life left in them.
Toyota RAV4
Although estimates might put their price a little higher, it's not too difficult to find older Toyota RAV4 models under $5,000. If you go as far back as 2001, you're nearly guaranteed to find something below that price while still being exceptionally dependable. Contributing to Toyota's reputation as one of the most reliable car brands you can buy today, a used RAV4 from before 2010 still gets high marks for how long it can last. In fact, a 2008 model might actually turn out to be more reliable than newer iterations.
A used RAV4 makes for a reliable SUV, but you still might have to be wary of purchasing one at such a cheap price. Older model years have suffered from a wide number of recalls, increasing the risk of crashes and fires. Some 2004-2005 models also included the infamous exploding Takata air bags which could make them exceptionally dangerous to drive. Even with the RAV4 being very dependable, all the reliability in the world won't save you from deadly technical issues like those.
[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Honda CR-V
Older models of the Honda CR-V are similar to the RAV4 when it comes to both dependability and price. In the pre-2010 model years, these used SUVs are able to boast exceptionally high reliability ratings. Despite this, though, one of the things you should know before buying a used CR-V is how 2007 and 2008 models have received many complaints from owners in the past. Interestingly, 2006 doesn't have nearly as many reported issues, and you'll have an easier time finding that model year under $5,000.
Second-generation CR-Vs seem to have the best balance between cheapness and reliability in the SUV's lineup. These older variants also come with a little bonus picnic table, though it's hard to say whether you'll still be able to find it inside a used model. You'll inevitably have to keep an eye out for those pesky Takata air bags, but that's true for all CR-V model years from 2002 up until 2012. If you perform basic due diligence, you're likely to have a pleasant time with a secondhand CR-V for quite a few years.
Nissan Murano
Whether brand-new or heavily used, the Nissan Murano is a very reliable SUV. While not every metric agrees on it being as reliable as the RAV4 or CR-V, a 2011 model is still dependable and relatively cheap. Older models also rate pretty highly, but you might not want to go much older than 2010. When looking at the best and worst years for the Nissan Murano, the 2009 version suffered from a plethora of complaints, only being beaten out by the 2004 model year.
This might not paint the best picture for the Murano at first, but the only truly questionable model year after then was 2015. In 2010 and 2011, these SUVs even managed to avoid any sort of recall. Nissan's Murano carries less risk with potential issues than other old used SUVs of its type while still being reliable, making it a fine choice for any secondhand buyer.
[Featured image by NHTSA via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia is in a bit of a rough spot. Its earlier model years have received fantastic reliability ratings, but not every source agrees on how well they can hold up. You're most likely to find its starting years up for sale under $5,000, but those years have also received the most complaints in the SUV's history. The 2009 models might be your best bet if those complaints are your biggest focus, but you'll have to double your budget if you want a decent price for those.
Despite the complaints, you can still make good use of an older Sequoia. The 2001 models lack any recalls whatsoever, and those are the only Sequoias to boast that quality up until 2025. Plenty of owners have praised this model year as well, with complaints mostly stemming from its poor gas mileage. It might not be perfect, but as far as used SUVs go, there are certainly worse options.
[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Mazda CX-5
Admittedly, it might be a bit of a stretch to include the Mazda CX-5 on this list. On top of even greater disagreements over this used SUV's reliability, you're unlikely to find any of its models under $5,000. 2013 is its oldest model year, and even that has estimates ranging closer to above $7,000 today. Despite this, you can indeed find the CX-5 at lower prices, allowing it to sneak its way onto this list by technicality.
The CX-5 also has plenty of complaints and a recall for its 2013 model year, though this recall isn't as life-threatening as the exploding airbags. It's not a great look for something supposedly so reliable, but the cheapest listings for this used SUV will still give you a newer vehicle than anything else on this list. It's unlikely to have suffered from nearly as much wear and tear as a result, allowing you to squeeze more longevity from it than other choices.
Methodology
This article views each SUV's reliability based on rankings from JDPower, iSeeCars, and Kelly Blue Book. Pricing estimates for used models were also taken from KBB, with additional help from cars.com listings. If an older model year consistently ranks above 80% or 8/10 reliability and you can find it for under $5,000, it's eligible to make it onto this list. Actually finding those models available at that price might vary depending on your location, though.
Reliability can vary from model to model, and many of the SUVs on this list have faced multiple customer complaints. Even if you get a seemingly-perfect ride, it could die out on you the very next day due to an unforeseen issue. Additionally, like with any secondhand product, longevity may have been shortened due to a lack of care from previous owners. You'll have to make sure the person selling you their used SUV is just as reliable as the model itself — if not more.