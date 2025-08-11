5 Harbor Freight Accessories To Upgrade Your Truck Bed
Truck owners might be interested to learn that there are several products available at their local Harbor Freight that can help expand the capabilities of their vehicle. The retail chain is well known for its discount automotive repair tools, but it also has several items to upgrade your truck without spending a fortune. If you like off-roading, for instance, then you might be interested in the store's selection of Badland accessories. But those who are looking to expand the basic hauling capability of their pickup truck bed might want to check out some of the products from Haul-Master.
Haul-Master is one of the many Harbor Freight-owned brands. It specializes in truck and trailer accessories, offering a wide range of products designed to provide low-cost upgrades. It makes simple things like ratchet straps and cargo nets, but it also makes some heavy-duty equipment that can serve as more permanent upgrades. With that in mind, it's easy to see why a budget-conscious truck enthusiast might want to learn more about what kinds of products Harbor Freight has to offer, and one of the best ways to see which of the store's items are best is to look at the specs and see what customers and reviewers have had to say about them.
Truck Bed Extender
One of the main reasons people get a pickup truck is for the storage capacity of the bed, but sometimes even the longest truck beds aren't quite enough. Maybe you're trying to transport something huge, like a king-size bed frame, or you're picking up a few 12-foot lengths of lumber, and you're worried about them hanging off the tailgate. In these situations, it might help to have a few extra feet of support. That's when the Haul-Master Truck Bed Extender comes into play.
This is an all-steel tow-hitch attachment that fits any pickup truck equipped with a Class 3 2-inch receiver. According to Harbor Freight's product description, "The truck bed extender lets you carry oversize equipment. Support ladders, full sheets of drywall, even small boats." This attachment adds a support bar that hovers three feet behind the rear of the truck. The bar itself has five different height settings and can be locked in place with a hitch pin. It also has welded tie-down loops on either end that help add further layers of security.
The Truck Bed Extended has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the Harbor Freight website, with 90% of customers claiming that they would recommend it to other buyers. Most reviewers praised its value, ease of use, and general build quality, but there were a few who found that the adjustable height didn't go high enough to be level with their truck bed, and some had concerns about stability. "The only drawback with the Harbor Freight truck bed extender is potential ground clearance issues," said one user. "Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with the Harbor Freight Truck Bed Extender. It's [affordable] and is well built."
Truck Bed Tailgate Ladder
Getting in and out of a tall truck bed can prove challenging, particularly if that truck is lifted. Sure, you can scramble onto the tailgate on hands and knees, or step on one of the rear tires and try to swing your leg over the side, but getting a truck bed ladder is a much easier solution.
Harbor Freight sells a Haul-Master Truck Bed Tailgate Ladder that might be just the solution you're looking for. This is a solid steel ladder with a 300 lb. capacity. It can mount on either side of your truck's tailgate, has an adjustable length that ranges from 35 ⅜-inches to 43 ⅜-inches, and has a foldable design that makes it easy to tuck away when it's not in use. Additionally, the ladder itself has nonslip feet made from industrial-grade rubber and a layer of anti-slip tape on the rungs to help improve traction.
This accessory has a 4.6 on the Harbor Freight site, with 95% of customers stating that they would recommend it. Most liked it for its affordability, ease of use, and value. The biggest complaints seemed to be regarding the securing straps that hold the ladder to the tailgate when it's not in use. Some users have complained that these fall apart quickly and need to be replaced. The YouTuber Dartmech also stated in his review that the included screws were cheap and broke easily. Still, the overall consensus seems to be that the ladder is reasonably secure and a good value at its price.
Full-Size Truck Rack
Those who really want to maximize their hauling space might be interested in picking up a truck rack. These are storage racks that stand on legs attached to the truck bed. The rack itself goes above both the bed and cab, creating additional storage on top of what you already have. This is another great way to transport long lumber and ladders, or you could use it to move a kayak or canoe while leaving the bed free for camping gear and other supplies.
Haul-Master makes a steel-construction Full-Size Truck Rack that fits the bill perfectly. The rack has a universal design for whatever size bed you have, and is designed to hold up to 800 lbs. The rack also has an adjustable center brace that's designed to help you keep weight distribution centered and is covered with heavy-duty powder-coat paint to help prevent rust. It's also designed to work with bed liners and truck bed toolboxes.
The rack has a 4.4 on the site with a 92% recommendation ratio. Users generally seem to think Harbor Freight's truck racks are worthwhile due to the price and durability, but some found this particular model difficult to install, particularly given how heavy it is, and a few others claimed that it was noisy when taken on the freeway.
½ Ton Capacity Pickup Truck Crane
Owning a truck that can haul a ton of weight is great, but sometimes getting those heavy objects into the back of the truck can prove to be a challenge. Those who want to spare their lower back might be interested in taking a look at one of Harbor Freight's truck bed cranes.
Haul-Master has two models currently available, both of which have a ½ ton lifting capacity. One of them is a larger and more expensive unit that comes with a hand winch, but most users will probably prefer the smaller and more subtly designed hydraulic Haul-Master ½ Ton Capacity Pickup Truck Crane. This all-steel construction crane is designed to fold away over the wheel well when it's not in use, making it a more subtle addition than its counterpart. It has a boom extension that locks into four positions, a base that can swivel 360°, and a 3-ton hydraulic jack.
This accessory has a 4.4 out of 5 on the Harbor Freight site, with 91% of customers stating that they would recommend it to others. Most users found it affordable, sturdy, and well-made, with powerful lifting capabilities. The more critical reviews were primarily from users whose tailgates were too long for the crane arm or who needed to add a mounting plate because their truck bed wasn't sufficiently strong to support the base. These users found that it needed a separately purchased reinforcement plate to distribute the weight, particularly if you plan on lifting anything close to the 1,000 lb. maximum.
Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
Now that we've seen one of the better items for getting heavy objects into your truck, let's take a look at something that can help you get stuff back out. Harbor Freight sells a truck unloader that works by laying a heavy-duty sheet across the bed of the truck that can be wound back to the edge of the tailgate using a crank. This can be a lifesaver, particularly when it comes to loose landscaping substances such as gravel, mulch, and fertilizer.
The Haul-Master Truck Bed Cargo Unloader claims to allow you to upload up to 2000 lbs of cargo. The drag sheet is made from a 170-inch by 50-inch length of heavy-duty polypropylene material that is able to pull up to 2,000 lbs. of material from the back of the cab all the way to dump over the edge of the tailgate. The sheet roller straps to the tailgate and doesn't require drilling or additional tools for installation. The roller bar is 68 inches wide and comes with a 21-inch removable handle to crank it.
This has a 4.5 on the Harbor Freight site with a 93% recommendation ratio. Some users with thicker tailgates or curved tailgates had issues successfully mounting the cargo unloader. Just about everyone else who purchased the device seemed to love it, however, stating that the installation is easy and that the loader works exactly as advertised. YouTube reviewer Old Redding Farm used it to move several yards of wood chips and was very impressed with its performance.
Methodology
I am a regular shopper at Harbor Freight and have performed more than my share of aftermarket vehicle modifications over the years. In making this list, I started by taking a look at the many accessories that Harbor Freight has to offer, narrowing down the list to those that are designed to enhance the utility of your truck bed. From here, I looked at the highest reviewed items while also relying on my own experience to choose items that I felt would be the most appealing to truck owners who were looking to expand their vehicles' hauling capabilities.
Once I had my list, I examined each item's specifications to get a feel for their basic capabilities and explain how they're used and what adaptability features they offer. I then examined what previous buyers and professional reviewers (when available) have had to say about it. These are all highly rated items with high customer satisfaction ratings, but I also wanted to look at the complaints that were cited for the minority of low scores in order to help readers be aware of any patterns of potential failure points and design flaws.