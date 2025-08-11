5 Harbor Freight Accessories To Upgrade Your Truck Bed

One of the main reasons people get a pickup truck is for the storage capacity of the bed, but sometimes even the longest truck beds aren't quite enough. Maybe you're trying to transport something huge, like a king-size bed frame, or you're picking up a few 12-foot lengths of lumber, and you're worried about them hanging off the tailgate. In these situations, it might help to have a few extra feet of support. That's when the Haul-Master Truck Bed Extender comes into play.

This is an all-steel tow-hitch attachment that fits any pickup truck equipped with a Class 3 2-inch receiver. According to Harbor Freight's product description, "The truck bed extender lets you carry oversize equipment. Support ladders, full sheets of drywall, even small boats." This attachment adds a support bar that hovers three feet behind the rear of the truck. The bar itself has five different height settings and can be locked in place with a hitch pin. It also has welded tie-down loops on either end that help add further layers of security.

The Truck Bed Extended has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the Harbor Freight website, with 90% of customers claiming that they would recommend it to other buyers. Most reviewers praised its value, ease of use, and general build quality, but there were a few who found that the adjustable height didn't go high enough to be level with their truck bed, and some had concerns about stability. "The only drawback with the Harbor Freight truck bed extender is potential ground clearance issues," said one user. "Overall, I'm extremely satisfied with the Harbor Freight Truck Bed Extender. It's [affordable] and is well built."