How Does Harbor Freight's Truck Unloader Work, And How Much Weight Can It Handle?
The Harbor Freight Truck Bed Cargo Unloader, priced at $54.99, presents an economical solution for unloading up to 2,000 pounds of stuff from the back of a pickup truck. However, before rushing out to buy one, there are some things you should know.
Truck tailgates have changed a lot over the last 100 years, and most importantly for our purposes here, they've gotten a lot thicker in recent years. Many of the 1-star reviews left on Harbor Freight's Truck Unloader product page mentioned regret that the product would not fit newer-model tailgates. This was primarily due to the mounting brackets only extending to allow a 4-inch opening.
Other complaints centered around the unit's design and build quality. Some reviewers report breaking the handle or separation of the load mat from the roller during the first use of the product. These reports are few in number compared to the 1,400+ 4- and 5-star reviews given by satisfied buyers, and so could be user error or isolated manufacturing defects.
The Truck Bed Cargo Unloader operates on a simple concept. The roller assembly mounts to the top edge of the tailgate with a 170-inch-long by 50-inch-wide "heavy duty polypropylene dragsheet" wrapped around it. Before loading cargo, the tailgate is opened and the dragsheet extended to the front of the pickup bed, taking care not to extend it past the "STOP" labels on the sheet. The cargo is then loaded on top of the dragsheet, and when ready to be unloaded, the crank is simply turned clockwise.
How to have the best experience with Harbor Freight's truck unloader
Harbor Freight lists the capacity of its Truck Bed Cargo Unloader at 2,000 pounds. While it's advertised as being designed for a variety of trucks, including those with "1/2 ton, compact, and step-side pickup truck beds," some popular pickup trucks, like the Ford Ranger, have payload capacity ratings lower than 2,000 pounds. Pickup truck beds have gotten smaller in recent years, and while the product will work for smaller trucks if it fits over the tailgate, be aware that it doesn't increase the truck's payload rating.
Some reviews also mentioned problems unloading landscaping debris such as brush and sticks; the truck unloader works best with materials that make firm contact with the dragsheet's surface. The supplied owner's manual recommends that materials should be placed on the middle of the load sheet and cautions against allowing material to spill into the truck bed recesses not covered by the sheet, such as around the wheel wells. However, user-submitted video reviews often show some material left behind in those areas.
The manual also recommends cleaning the truck bed and the load sheet before each use and between loads, as any dirt or debris under the sheet can cause damage. It also cautions against using it in truck beds with sprayed-in bed liners, rubber mats, rusted metal, or other high-friction surfaces.