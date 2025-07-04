How Does Harbor Freight's Truck Unloader Work, And How Much Weight Can It Handle?

The Harbor Freight Truck Bed Cargo Unloader, priced at $54.99, presents an economical solution for unloading up to 2,000 pounds of stuff from the back of a pickup truck. However, before rushing out to buy one, there are some things you should know.

Truck tailgates have changed a lot over the last 100 years, and most importantly for our purposes here, they've gotten a lot thicker in recent years. Many of the 1-star reviews left on Harbor Freight's Truck Unloader product page mentioned regret that the product would not fit newer-model tailgates. This was primarily due to the mounting brackets only extending to allow a 4-inch opening.

Other complaints centered around the unit's design and build quality. Some reviewers report breaking the handle or separation of the load mat from the roller during the first use of the product. These reports are few in number compared to the 1,400+ 4- and 5-star reviews given by satisfied buyers, and so could be user error or isolated manufacturing defects.

The Truck Bed Cargo Unloader operates on a simple concept. The roller assembly mounts to the top edge of the tailgate with a 170-inch-long by 50-inch-wide "heavy duty polypropylene dragsheet" wrapped around it. Before loading cargo, the tailgate is opened and the dragsheet extended to the front of the pickup bed, taking care not to extend it past the "STOP" labels on the sheet. The cargo is then loaded on top of the dragsheet, and when ready to be unloaded, the crank is simply turned clockwise.