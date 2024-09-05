Are Harbor Freight's Truck Racks Worth It? Here's What Users Say

Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools and equipment at affordable prices. Their product range includes power tools, hand tools, generators, welding supplies, and even Thunderbolt solar panels. Whether you're a new homeowner looking to stock up on a few essentials, a professional, or a DIY enthusiast, Harbor Freight has something for you — regardless of your budget.

Advertisement

Harbor Freight also sells truck racks, and there are several Haul-Master-branded truck racks for sale on Harbor Freight's official website. The 800 pound full-size truck rack, priced at $299.99, stands out as arguably the best and most robust option. The 800 pound universal aluminum truck rack, which is going for $279.99, also seems like a solid choice. For those looking for a more compact solution, there is the 150 pound capacity roof-mounted steel cargo carrier (priced at $99.99). Additionally, Harbor Freight also offers a 250 pound truck ladder rack for $99.99.

Harbor Freight can really be a goldmine of useful pickup truck bed accessories, and these all seem to be excellent products, but it's always a good idea to check online reviews to see what actual users have to say. We have done that for you, so here's the good and the bad about Harbor Freight's truck racks.

Advertisement