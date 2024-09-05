Are Harbor Freight's Truck Racks Worth It? Here's What Users Say
Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools and equipment at affordable prices. Their product range includes power tools, hand tools, generators, welding supplies, and even Thunderbolt solar panels. Whether you're a new homeowner looking to stock up on a few essentials, a professional, or a DIY enthusiast, Harbor Freight has something for you — regardless of your budget.
Harbor Freight also sells truck racks, and there are several Haul-Master-branded truck racks for sale on Harbor Freight's official website. The 800 pound full-size truck rack, priced at $299.99, stands out as arguably the best and most robust option. The 800 pound universal aluminum truck rack, which is going for $279.99, also seems like a solid choice. For those looking for a more compact solution, there is the 150 pound capacity roof-mounted steel cargo carrier (priced at $99.99). Additionally, Harbor Freight also offers a 250 pound truck ladder rack for $99.99.
Harbor Freight can really be a goldmine of useful pickup truck bed accessories, and these all seem to be excellent products, but it's always a good idea to check online reviews to see what actual users have to say. We have done that for you, so here's the good and the bad about Harbor Freight's truck racks.
Harbor Freight's truck racks: The upsides
Generally, user reviews on Harbor Freight's website suggest that their truck racks are sturdy, high quality, easy to set up, and offer good value for money. Each is rated with at least 4.4 out of 5 stars, and that's after hundreds of verified reviews — the truck ladder rack has only been reviewed four times, however.
"I had my doubts about its sturdiness until I tightened the last 4 bolts on the cross rail," one person wrote of the universal aluminum truck rack, describing it as "surprisingly sturdy," and noting that it is "definitely worth the money." These sentiments are echoed across hundreds of other Harbor Freight truck rack reviews.
What do users elsewhere around the web have to say? We had a look at Reddit, where most seem to be happy with their purchases. One person said that it took less than two hours to assemble and install their Harbor Freight truck rack, and that it handles "16' material with ease." Another person chimed in, saying their Harbor Freight truck rack was "still good" after four years of "heavy use."
The cons of Harbor Freight's truck racks
Though the vast majority of reviews are positive, some users report issues. For example, one person wrote that the 800 lb. full size truck rack was "too heavy" and recommended getting the aluminum rack instead.
There are also complaints about noise, with one buyer describing this truck rack as "terribly loud" and suggesting that Harbor Freight "supply ear plugs with the purchase."
When it comes to the universal aluminum truck rack, the most common complaint appears to be that the clamps aren't design to fit all vehicles. For example, several users report that the truck rack was not compatible with their Toyota Tacoma. This is especially worth noting given how popular this vehicle is in the United States. With that said, whether you drive a Tacoma or not, you should definitely check out our list of the top five Harbor Freight finds for pickup truck drivers.