5 Harbor Freight Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying

Harbor Freight is best known for its affordable range of tools, which includes many products that are no-brainers at their price. However, tools aren't the only things that Harbor Freight sells — among other things, the retailer also offers a range of home, automotive, and DIY gadgets that are as affordable as the brand's core product lineup. As is the case with Harbor Freight's tools, many of these gadgets are sold under one of the store's many in-house brand names, most of which should be familiar to returning customers.

From gadgets that turn home appliances on and off remotely to tools that keep your car topped up with battery charge, our selection is full of products that have a clear use case and positive user reviews. Perhaps more importantly, they do what it says on the box without breaking the bank. Some of them are also backed up by Harbor Freight's generous warranty, which is more than you can say for most other brand-name gadgets.