5 Affordable YETI Cooler Alternatives That Work Just As Well

Yeti has become a household brand name when it comes to coolers, and that's because the company makes amazing, high-quality coolers that last years and keep items inside super cold for a long time. However, there's one huge downside to Yeti coolers: They're expensive.

There's no denying that Yeti has done an excellent job with marketing and production over the years, but when it comes to buying your next cooler, there are many things to consider, including whether it's rotomolded and which color you should get. There are plenty of other brands that create coolers with the same features and colorways you can find in coolers made by Yeti, but at a much lower cost.

Yeti's smallest soft cooler is $200, and it can fit up to 10 pounds of ice or up to 11 cans at once. The company's smallest hard cooler is also $200, but it can fit up to 16 pounds of ice or up to 22 cans, so it has slightly more capacity than the soft cooler for the same price.

We've rounded up five alternative cooler brands that work just as well at a fraction of the price. These coolers offer similar, if not better, capacity to Yeti's coolers and great features, but they won't hurt your wallet nearly as much.