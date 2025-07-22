Does The Color Of Your Insulated Cooler Truly Matter? Here's What You Should Know

Buyers looking for a new cooler for the summer months have a long list of decisions to make. They'll need to pick the right size for their needs, choose between an airless or foam-insulated cooler, and decide whether to stick with a budget option or cough up the cash for a cooler from a high-end brand. Picking the color of the cooler can seem like an afterthought, although in some situations, it might be worth being picky about exactly which color you choose.

In general, some colors absorb more heat than others — it's why wearing all black clothing on a sunny day will often get you hot and bothered more quickly than wearing light colors. Following that logic, darker-colored coolers should heat up faster than lighter-colored ones. Thus, a white or light-colored cooler should be the best bet if you're looking for maximum ice retention on a hot day.

A comparison by YouTube channel Outdoor Empire put this theory to the test and concluded that, in full sunlight, a white cooler will indeed retain ice longer than a black cooler. The test also included a blue cooler, which retained ice for longer than the black cooler but for a shorter time than the white cooler. However, there was no significant difference between colors when the coolers were left in the shade.