The 5 Social Networks With The Most Active Users Today

What makes WhatsApp so special? On paper, it's just another platform to send off a text and talk to someone — something your mobile's been doing since it could fit in your pocket. Yet here it is, holding down a 3 billion monthly active users fort spread out over 180 countries. Why? It's hard to say, but its ease of use probably helped quite a bit. No ads, no fluff; just free, fast, end-to-end encrypted messaging sent through the internet. At least, that used to be the case until the summer of 2025, when WhatsApp confirmed that ads are now coming to the platform. What started as an "SMS, but better" app somehow ended up as the world's go-to communication line; It's hardly a surprise that WhatsApp is only getting ads now, when it's harder to jump ship for a robust alternative chat app.

Born in 2009, WhatsApp was the brainchild of Brian Acton and Jan Koum, two former Yahoo employees. Interestingly, it was first released as an iPhone only app, and it was paid — though the subscription was only $1 per year, with the first year being free. The app was soon bought by Facebook, and by 2016, it was free to use. The app is currently most popular in India, with Brazil a close second, but it's used more or less everywhere.

While it may be one of the world's leading social networks, WhatsApp hasn't escaped controversy. Somewhere along the way, the app became a key tool in extremist plots and the human smuggling trade. From coordinating routes to upselling VIP border crossings and facing government bans in China and Iran, it sparked global debate and has long been under the limelight.