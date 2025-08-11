5 Reasons Drivers Want The Toyota Soarer Back

The elusive grand tourer. A car that combined speed and luxury to give you the quickest, most comfortable ride from point A to B. Unfortunately, grand tourers are notoriously expensive, so most of us can never afford one. But back in the day, non-luxury automakers also had grand tourers on their menu. Particularly, Japanese automakers were crazy about competing in the highest echelon. Mazda had the sleek Eunos Cosmo. Subaru wowed everybody with the eccentric SVX. Nissan competed with the cool Leopard (Infinity M30 stateside).

However, no JDM grand tourer captivated the enthusiast scene as much as the Soarer. Designed to be Toyota's high-end vehicle, the Soarer was always equipped with the automaker's most powerful engines, most advanced suspension systems, and best tech available. Yup, just like Lexus cars today. In fact, the third and fourth generation Soarer were the same cars as the Lexus SC 400 and SC 430 sold in other markets.

There are other, more important reasons why drivers want the Toyota Soarer back. Spanning four generations, Toyota's rear-wheel-drive, luxury grand tourer became a sort of automotive icon, and in this piece, we'll explain why.