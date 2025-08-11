5 Tech Gadgets That Are A Complete Waste Of Money

According to the base rules of economics, better products and services are worth more money. But what determines this worth? The quality of the craftsmanship? The number of electronic functions crammed inside the product? The answer is the customers. They decide if a product's features are worth the asking price, and that goes double for tech gadgets.

Under normal circumstances, the more components and programming that goes into a product, the higher the price. Add enough features into a gadget, and it can become a luxury item that is worth more than most cars. However, sometimes those features don't justify the price.

It's all well and good when a company manufactures a 3D printer that produces custom pancakes, but do you really need it? Will you use this $300 item every day, or will it just end up a gimmick you eventually abandon in favor of a simple, inexpensive, and more versatile cup measure? After all, pancake printers require mixes of a specific consistency to work, so if you like chocolate chips in your pancakes, that particular kitchen appliance isn't worth the money. And that's only one example of devices and gadgets whose designers were more concerned with whether or not they could instead of whether or not they should. There are plenty more.