This Xbox Toaster Might Be The Strangest Microsoft Product You Can Actually Buy
How bad do you want your morning toast to feature the Xbox logo burnt on it? And if one such machine existed, would you pay $40 for it? If the answer to those questions is "hell yeah" and "of course," respectively, you should thank your stars and the marketing geniuses at Microsoft. The Xbox Series S toaster is a real thing. It costs $39.99 and is currently available at Walmart.
The meme origin appliance surfaced online about a year ago, and its Walmart listing was first spotted by gaming industry insider Wario64. The toaster looks cute and stays loyal to the Xbox Series S design, down to that signature black vent. But it seems this meme gadget isn't merely a gimmick.
Reviews suggest customers appreciate facilities like the automatic digital LED timer and the removable crumb tray. Depending on how fine your palette is, the console-inspired toaster allows you to pick between six levels of toast browning and a defrost button for frozen items. If you're worried about selling the deception, this appliance has an Xbox branding in the top-left corner.
You may not need it, but you can buy it
The Xbox Series S toaster can accommodate two bread slices simultaneously and offers an auto-centering guide and a dedicated Bagel button. Other tricks include an anti-jam mechanism, automatic temperature regulation, and non-stick-coated plates. Thanks to the wide slots, the official description claims it can also heat waffles and muffins, among related items.
Walmart says shipments kick off on January 9, and there's also an option to add extra protection coverage worth three years for just five dollars. We're not sure about the inventory situation on this one, but if this stunning appliance has caught your fancy, you better get in the queue quickly and cough up the cash, lest it goes out of stock.
Interestingly, the Xbox Series S toaster is not the weirdest meme item Microsoft has put on the shelf over the years. Microsoft recently served its fans with the cutesy Xbox Series X fridge, arguably one of the coolest gaming-inspired gadgets ever.