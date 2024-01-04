This Xbox Toaster Might Be The Strangest Microsoft Product You Can Actually Buy

How bad do you want your morning toast to feature the Xbox logo burnt on it? And if one such machine existed, would you pay $40 for it? If the answer to those questions is "hell yeah" and "of course," respectively, you should thank your stars and the marketing geniuses at Microsoft. The Xbox Series S toaster is a real thing. It costs $39.99 and is currently available at Walmart.

The meme origin appliance surfaced online about a year ago, and its Walmart listing was first spotted by gaming industry insider Wario64. The toaster looks cute and stays loyal to the Xbox Series S design, down to that signature black vent. But it seems this meme gadget isn't merely a gimmick.

Reviews suggest customers appreciate facilities like the automatic digital LED timer and the removable crumb tray. Depending on how fine your palette is, the console-inspired toaster allows you to pick between six levels of toast browning and a defrost button for frozen items. If you're worried about selling the deception, this appliance has an Xbox branding in the top-left corner.