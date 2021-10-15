Xbox Series X mini fridge price and pre-order release date revealed

A surprisingly decent proposal appeared this year as Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X refrigerator. At first, this entire situation seemed like an out-of-season April Fools’ Joke back in October of 2020, as a sort of giveaway deal with Snoop Dogg. Then it appeared chilling Dwayne Johnson’s energy drink. Then it started to get… real.

If you’re looking at the ZOA drink post you’ll find the rest of the story of this fridge, starting with the original massive edition and moving in toward a real consumer product here in 2021. Now that we’ve reached October of 2021, Microsoft’s finally ready to sell the Xbox Series X mini fridge, for real this time.

The fridge will be available for sale via Target stores in the United States and in Canada. There’ll be units at Toynk, Game Stop EU, and Micromania in Europe, and Game in the UK.

This fridge will roll with the ability to carry 12 cans of (tall boy) soda or energy drink, with two mini shelves for snacks. It has a DC power adapter so you can use it basically anywhere, and… it looks like an Xbox Series X.

You’ll be able to pre-order the fridge from your store of choice starting on October 19, 2021. It’ll be sold in stores in around December of 2021 – if all goes as planned! It’s EXPECTED to be released in December of 2021, that is to say. At that time the Xbox Series X mini fridge will cost approximately $100 USD.

The Target listing for the fridge calls it the “Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge” and goes on to say “Yes, it really happened.” It’s highly likely you’ll be able to find this fridge for sale a whole lot easier than you will the actual Xbox Series X – weird, right? Take a peek at the timeline below to learn more about this fridge and its road to glorious reality.