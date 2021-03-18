Xbox Series X mini-fridge appears chilling Dwayne Johnson’s new energy drink

For several days after the design of the Xbox Series X was revealed, comparisons between the console and a refrigerator were basically inescapable. Microsoft even leaned into the memes itself by teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a video featuring the Xbox Series X fridge. At the same time, Microsoft general manager of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg was spotted on Twitter asking – seemingly seriously – if gamers would be interested in purchasing an Xbox Series X mini-fridge should Microsoft decide to make one.

It seems that Microsoft has indeed decided to make an Xbox Series X mini-fridge, though unfortunately for the serious gamers of the world, it looks like we can’t actually buy the thing – at least not yet. Instead, the Xbox Series X mini-fridge is being given away in a new promotion featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his new energy drink ZOA.

Johnson is launching ZOA today, and he’s teamed up with Microsoft to give away what’s being called the “ZOA Xbox Package.” The package comes with the Xbox Series X mini-fridge (which also carries ZOA branding) that is “fully stocked with ZOA Energy products.” It also comes with a custom ZOA Xbox Wireless Controller that actually looks pretty cool in our professional opinion.

The sweepstakes is being run through Microsoft Rewards, and you’ll spend Rewards points to enter. The sweepstakes doesn’t kick off until March 25th, so at the moment, we’re not sure how many points it’s going to take to enter the giveaway. It’ll run until June 1st, 2021, and it’s open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington DC.

So, once the giveaway kicks off, you’ll have a little over two months to get your entries in. Aside from that package, Microsoft says that it will have other “fun surprises” available through its Rewards program, and though we imagine those will also be ZOA-themed, we’ll have to wait for more details on those. While we wait, you can check out the video above to see The Rock attempt sell you on his new energy drink.