5 Of The Cheapest 18V Ryobi Power Tools You Can Buy In 2025
Power tools make life so much easier for those in the trades of construction, woodworking, professional mechanical repairs, and more, but they're good to have for DIYers, too. However, it is a common misconception that these tools are heavy on the wallet. While that's often the case, there are lots of exceptions, many of which are found in Ryobi's catalog. While it's mostly known for making power tools, the company makes all kinds of gear. There are Ryobi products that aren't considered tools at all, Ryobi power sources and power stations, and plenty more.
While it's easy to get excited about those products, there are some things you need to consider before buying Ryobi tools, such as the battery systems they operate on, all of which are interchangeable with different products of the same line. Once you're sure Ryobi is the brand you want to invest on, you'll want to know which products represent the best investment. That's why we found some of the cheapest (but still reliable) Ryobi power tools you can buy in 2025 that will serve you for a long time, assuming you take good care of them.
Ryobi One+ Heat Gun
Ryobi makes a perfectly serviceable heat gun for a much lower price than some of its competitors. It takes the One+ Heat Gun 10 seconds to reach operational temperatures, which is sure to save you lots of time over long periods. Talking of heat, this model can reach a maximum temperature of 875 degrees, which is not as high as some other brands, but it's more than enough for many applications.
The kit comes with the tool and two kinds of nozzle. One is a deflector nozzle that comes in handy in thawing frozen pipes and shrinking tubes, while the other is a concentrator nozzle, which helps direct high-intensity heat to specific spots for applications that require precision. The heat gun also has an integrated LED, so you can work efficiently even in low-light conditions. The ergonomic design aids its usability for longer periods without putting pressure on your hand. More importantly, this is a cordless tool, which removes the need for messy and annoying cables. The Ryobi One+ Heat Gun is available on Amazon for a little below $60.
Ryobi One+ Reciprocating Saw
The Ryobi One+ Reciprocating Saw is a sturdy tool that can produce up to 145 cuts per charge, meaning you can use it for a pretty long time without worrying about changing the battery. Meanwhile, a maximum speed of 3,400 strokes per minute, along with a stroke length of one inch, make this reciprocating saw useful for various cutting applications. Although there are no rotating switches to control speed, you can manage how fast the blade moves through the variable speed trigger. Whether this is preferable to a speed selection dial will depend on your preferences and the jobs you often partake in.
This tool includes an easy way to change blades, too, thanks to a pull lever that doesn't require any other tool to be unlocked. Plus, the rubber grip makes it easier to hold the tool firmly in place when working. Besides ordinary materials, this saw can cut through small tree branches and metal, at least according to some users. The Ryobi One+ Reciprocating Saw is quite cheap, too, currently being sold for $44.99.
Ryobi One+ 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver
Small but equipped with a powerful motor, the One+ 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver can deliver up to 515 in-lb of torque, which makes drilling and screw driving easy, even when dealing with relatively tough material. Meanwhile, the two speeds, providing zero to 450 and 0 to 1,750 revolutions per minute, make it possible to take on delicate and difficult tasks with the same tool. This is a compact tool with great performances and quite a reputation among its users.
The half-inch keyless ratcheting clutch provides secure bit retention for effective drilling and quickly changing bits, while functions like the LED light and a dedicated slot for the belt hook and belt clip accessories make this feel like a more complete package. With the 24-position clutch, regulating the torque exerted by the drill is simple, and makes the tool ideal for both heavier and lighter drilling. You can grab this lightweight Cordless Drill/Driver for just $43.99.
Ryobi One+ Jig Saw
One of the first features of the battery-powered Ryobi Cordless Jig Saw you're likely to see is that it lets you choose among four orbital settings depending on the type of cut you need to do. The light gray of the knob is hard to miss when it sits on the light green of the tool. Slower speeds are better for clean and sleek cuts, while quicker blade movements allow you to make more aggressive cuts on tough materials. The base of the tool can also be adjusted to be at an angle between zero and 45 degrees towards the left or right side of the machine, making it easier to nail those curves.
Jig saws are not the most comfortable of tools, but Ryobi promises that its version produces 30% less vibration than average and has a comfortable grip, so you can work for longer times without fatigue. The variable speed trigger lets you control the speed between zero and 3,000 strokes per minute, making this jig saw ideal for DIYers and professionals who could do with a cordless saw for small jobs. The Ryobi One+ Cordless Jig Saw is usually sold for about $57.
Ryobi One+ 3/8-Inch Ratchet
Ryobi's rotating ratchet is an excellent pick for professionals, since it can deliver a speed of up to 230 revolutions per minute and a torque of 420 in-lb, for a much lower price than many other major power tool brands. As with every other tool on this list, though, you'll need to purchase the battery separately. If you're thinking of buying Ryobi batteries off Amazon, think twice; Those are often less reliable than the ones sold by hardware stores.
Of course, the star of the show with this tool isn't speed or strength, but the design. Specifically, a compact and lightweight design that makes this tool fit inside cramped spaces that regular power tools may not be able to reach. The four-position rotating head lets you use this tool at different angles, and the custom paddle trigger is both variable speed and designed for comfort. The Ryobi One+ 3/8-Inch Ratchet is sold on Amazon for about $60, and for a little more on Ryobi's official website.