What Is The Purpose Of A Car's Grille & Can You Drive Without One?

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more common, you might have noticed that many of them have either very small grilles or no grille at all. For instance, the Tesla Model 3 has a solid panel where a traditional grille would be and a horizontal opening in the air dam just below that spot. That's because EVs shed heat via closed-loop systems with smaller radiators that cool the batteries, motors, and inverters. But if you look closely at the photo above, you'll notice slats in the opening that can catch some road debris.

But the looming internal-combustion bans coming to the European Union and many of the United States over the next decade or so don't mean the grille is gone for good. Some EVs still include faux grilles as part of their design signature, especially those from legacy carmakers that want their lineup to retain the brand's signature "face." The BMW i4 is a good example of this; that kidney grille is there mostly so it stays true to the 4 series' design aesthetic. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 uses shutters in the front air dam that only open when cooling is needed and close to improve aerodynamics and extend range when closed.

Clearly, the role of grilles is evolving, but this feature has by no means outlived its usefulness. Cooling the components of EVs is critical to helping them run efficiently, and even a small or non-traditional grille opening can accomplish this. And if you drive a car with an internal combustion engine, its grille offers much-needed physical protection that you won't want to do without for much longer than a trip to the end of the block.