Why Are Lexus Grilles So Big?

Many automotive manufacturers have carried a distinct brand image baked into their aesthetics for decades — BMW's twin grille, Dodge's cross-pattern, and the seven-slotted Jeep, to name a few. Lexus, however, didn't feature any such design choices; instead, it opted for more elegant, understated designs through the 1990s and 2000s, with many iconic 90s Lexus models among the best-looking vehicles in their class.

But then something changed around the early-mid-2010s; Lexus grilles suddenly grew wildly out of proportion. Often colloquially referred to as the "Darth Vader Grille," Lexus introduced the design language with the 2011 LF-Gh concept as an aggressive new fascia, following the modern trend of overly-angry looking front-ends. It's a trend that faces criticisms within the automotive community, and Lexus is no exception, admitting that the hourglass design wasn't particularly appealing in hindsight. But outside of its aesthetics, what was the point of having such a large, gaudy grille design?

The main purpose of grilles is to allow cool outside air to interact with the elements inside an engine bay, such as the radiator, intercooler, and air intake. And the Lexus grille is no exception here; many of its cars utilize either forced-induction or larger V8 powertrains, and the expansive grille allows for certain leeway when designing the layout of the engine bay. However, outside of that functional aspect, the grille was designed to emulate a hand loom, an homage to Toyota's early history as a textile company. As such, the grille design is known internally as the "spindle grille." Let's discuss more about its history, heyday, and the changes we're likely to see in the future.

