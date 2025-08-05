5 Ways To Fix A Broken Or Malfunctioning Laptop Screen

When you look at your laptop screen and see it flicker, display distorted images, not power on, or suddenly go black, it can be panic-inducing. After all, without a functioning screen, your laptop is effectively useless on its own, even if everything else is working fine. Plus, fixing a laptop screen isn't cheap and could set you back anywhere from around $50 up to $300 or more, depending on what's gone wrong and whether you choose to let a professional handle the repair or decide to do it yourself. You can still use a laptop with a broken screen by connecting it to an external monitor, but at that point, it's no different from a desktop computer, which kind of defeats the purpose of having a laptop in the first place.

The good news is that a broken or malfunctioning screen isn't always a death sentence for your laptop or your budget. The problem might not even be as bad as you think it is, and oftentimes you'll be able to fix it yourself. A loose cable, outdated software, or minor wear and tear could be what's causing the problem. Sometimes, just restarting your system or updating the graphics driver is enough to get things working again. Other times, replacing a frayed cable or reseating a loose connection can bring your screen back to life, and these are all things you can do without setting foot in a repair shop.