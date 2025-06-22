What Is The Annihilation Combo On A Chromebook?

You may have heard the phrase "the kids are alright," but the latest viral Chromebook prank on TikTok may leave you questioning just how 'alright' they really are. Dubbed the "Annihilation Combo," this challenge started making the rounds on TikTok in April 2025. Instead of customizing their Chromebooks, these students came up with a creative and, some would argue, chaotic way to play a digital joke on their classmates.

As dramatic and eyebrow-raising as the name might sound, the so-called combo isn't a hack or dangerous exploit; it just involves typing a sequence of built-in keyboard shortcuts to temporarily distort how the Chromebook display looks and behaves. The kids pulling this prank have a simple goal: change a classmate or friend's Chromebook settings to make their screen appear upside down, zoomed in, or completely unusable until they figure out how to fix it. Some of the TikTok videos showing how to do the combo are over the top, using exaggerated effects for comedic shock value.

You might see rumors that the Annihilation Combo can overheat or even destroy the device. All of that's untrue. The Annihilation Combo won't hurt the Chromebook or make it work harder than it's supposed to. It's entirely software-based and easily reversible. What it comes down to is some students using tech-related mischief to get a few laughs, and it's become popular because of how easy it is to pull it off.