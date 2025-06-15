What Is Shadow Banning On TikTok? (And How To Tell If It's Happened To You)

In recent years, TikTok has absolutely taken the social media landscape by storm, and it's not hard to see why. The app is incredibly user-friendly, making it easy to build a community and find an endless stream of content catered to one's interests. Not to mention, TikTok is loaded with hidden features that contribute to its popularity. Above all else, though, posting on the app is as simple as can be, with it only taking a few steps to make and post videos for the world to see. However, what can be a bit of a challenge is navigating the algorithm and developing the following you want.

Theoretically, becoming a TikTok influencer, reaching a wider audience, or building your follower count shouldn't be hard. As long as you consistently post videos, you should meet your social media goals organically in time, right? Unfortunately, it can get hard to build and maintain traction on TikTok, especially if you end up shadow banned. As the name implies, shadow banning means you can still make and engage with content on the app, though the app may quietly limit your reach. It's done automatically, said to occur when the algorithm detects some form of violation of the ever-evolving Community Guidelines in your content.

So, how would you be able to tell if TikTok has you shadow banned? There are a few different ways to determine if your account has been placed in the app's doghouse and which posts might have contributed to this.

