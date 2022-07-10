How To See Your Traffic And Analytics On TikTok

When it comes to social media, metrics matter a lot. TikTok is no exception and if you are a content creator on the platform, understanding your analytics is key to knowing your audience and making your channel grow faster. If you want to know whether the content you upload resonates with your connections, a deep dive into your analytics dashboard is the best way to understand who your visitors are and the type of content you need to upload. Analytics is about spotting trends and patterns in the content you post — for example, it can give statistics about where your audience is from, if they are male or female, and the times you can usually find them online.

Keenya Kelley from Social Media Examiner says that once you start posting to the platform regularly, you'll start noticing trends after about 30 to 60 days. You can then use the information to make better and more relevant content for your channel. According to her, you need to look for recurring themes and analyze specific actions you did in your video to see if it performs well. Viewing analytics is free and open to anyone who has a personal or business TikTok account. If you're on the platform and ready to get more reach or bump up your follower count, here's how you can get insights from your analytics panel.