Can You Still Use A Laptop That Has A Broken Screen?

While laptops from reliable brands like Dell and Apple typically land on the higher end of the price spectrum, the high cost usually translates to durability, meaning you can go years without having to empty your wallet for a new one. However, how long you can actually use a laptop heavily depends on how well you maintain and handle it. From battery degradation and connectivity problems to hinge damage and overheating, laptops can face a variety of hardware issues over time. One of the most common issues is screen-related issues like a cracked or shattered screen, flickering or distorted display, color distortion, dead pixels, or a screen that won't turn on at all.

If your laptop falls victim to any of these issues, you may naturally wonder if it means the end for your device. While you may need to get a little creative with how you use it, a broken screen typically doesn't need to be repaired immediately. So, in most cases, you'll still be able to use it. Before looking for an alternative way to keep using your laptop, first determine whether the issue is purely with the display or the laptop itself.

Start by checking for visible screen damage, such as cracks, pressure marks, or discoloration. If present, the screen is likely the problem. If your screen remains completely blank, try connecting your laptop to an external monitor. If the monitor works fine, your laptop's display is likely at fault. If your laptop was exposed to moisture recently, water damage could also be the culprit, and it's best to get your device examined by a professional. If you notice dead or stuck pixels or have a cracked screen, try the fixes below. Otherwise, an external monitor can help you keep using your laptop.

