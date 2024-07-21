Can You Use A Laptop As A Monitor For Another Computer? Yes, And Here's How

While laptops are built to project their own displays, you can transform a spare Windows laptop into an extended screen for your main desktop. Whether you want to expand your screen real estate, or simply repurpose an older laptop, turning your laptop into a secondary display isn't complicated.

You can do this both wirelessly and with a wired connection, depending on your specific needs and available resources. Wireless solutions, such as Miracast, are ideal for temporary setups or when mobility is a priority. On the other hand, wired solutions that require using HDMI capture cards are better suited for long-term setups.

Using a laptop as a monitor for another computer allows you to not only mirror your computer's screen on the laptop but also extend it, meaning you can show different content on both screens. Here are a couple of ways to do this on Windows machines without using any third-party software.