Don't Throw Out Your Old Computer Monitors - Try One Of These Uses Instead

Even after upgrading to a new monitor, you can continue using your old one as a secondary display to expand your screen space. You can use this setup to easily switch between different apps, work on multiple tasks at once, or monitor your emails and Slack messages. For instance, you could have a reference PDF or webpage open on the secondary monitor while you work on a presentation or document on the primary screen. Similarly, if you are a gamer, you could play on the main display while watching a live stream or chatting with friends on the secondary monitor.

If you can't think of any other uses, you can always use your secondary display for controlling music, watching videos, or keeping an eye on the news while you work. It's quite straightforward to set up dual monitors on both Windows and Mac, and if you already have two monitors, you can easily add a third. It doesn't matter if monitors are different sizes or resolutions. Also, you don't necessarily have to settle for a side-by-side arrangement. You can use a monitor arm to freely adjust the height, angle, and position of your displays and create a setup that's most productive for you.

Alternatively, you can repurpose your second monitor for a Raspberry Pi. While it won't replace your main PC, you'll be able to create some unique DIY Raspberry Pi projects.

