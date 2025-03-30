We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As they've proliferated through our lives, the lines between different kinds of displays have blurred. Whether you're looking at a smartphone, computer monitor, or TV, the primary difference is likely to be size. As reporter Delia Cai humorously put it in a viral tweet, "Another day of staring at the big screen while scrolling through my little screen so as to reward myself for staring at the medium screen all week." But what if you want to use the medium screen instead of the big one? If you've been wondering whether your computer monitor could function as a television, the answer is yes, almost definitely. In fact, there are even situations in which a monitor will provide a better viewing experience than most TVs.

If you want to use your monitor as a TV, you can simply connect it to a media source, and you'll be off to the races in no time. However, although the process can be extremely simple in the best-case scenario, there are some tips and tricks that can help you get the best experience, even if your monitor throws you a curveball. Although fundamentally similar, TVs are designed with entertainment in mind, whereas monitors focus on productivity, gaming, or creative work. Features and specs may vary across different monitors depending on what use case they were designed for. We'll cover how to work around some of the most common limitations a monitor may present. For the purposes of this guide, we'll be assuming your monitor has at least one HDMI port, but otherwise, the advice herein should be fairly universal. So, here's how to use a computer monitor as a TV.

