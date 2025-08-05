What Years Did International Make The 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel Engine?

Ford is one of the most respected American "Big Three" car brands, and in the 7.3 Power Stroke, it found itself an engine that similarly enjoys considerable prestige. The 7.3 arrived on the scene in 1994 — about five years after the 5.9 Cummins launched in the Dodge heavy-duty trucks — but soon became the head honcho of its generation, to the point it eventually developed into one of the best diesel engines ever built. This was due in part to its decent power output, simplicity, ruggedness, and ease of maintenance.

While that sounds like something you would expect from Ford, the 7.3 Power Stroke was actually built by its service parts supplier, Navistar International. The engine was based on the Navistar T444E turbo-diesel V8 and featured direct injection, a wastegate turbocharger, an air-to-air intercooler, and hydraulically actuated electronic unit injection (HUEI) fuel injectors, which helped it emit the least NOx emissions of any diesel engine at the time. The 7.3 was in production between 1994 and 2003, with around 2 million units made at International's Indianapolis plant.

In that time, it featured in heavy-duty Ford trucks such as the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty, producing between 210–275 horsepower and 425–525 lb-ft of torque, funneled to the wheels through either a ZF 5-speed manual or an E40D 4-speed automatic transmission (versions made between 1999-2003 came with 4R110 four-speed automatic and ZF S6-650 six-speed manual transmission options). With that, the 7.3 Power Stroke could tow anywhere from 8,000 to 13,900 pounds, which is decent considering the era. However, even with its popularity, reliability, impressive performance, and huge towing figures, Ford decided to discontinue the 7.3 Power Stroke diesel engine from its lineup due to stricter emissions regulations.