5 Of The Best Apps For Tracking Fuel Economy And Your Car's Other Expenses

Owning a car is probably more taxing than a high-maintenance long-term relationship in which your partner constantly drinks fuel, forgets when it needs an oil change, and occasionally leaves you stranded on the side of the road. Cars can be money pits, and one gets tired of guessing where it's all going.

Car management apps are fantastic solutions to these dilemmas, and there are great apps out there for tracking your vehicle's mileage, but they're not all built the same. You want something that not only tracks your car's expenses easily but also helps you make sense of what you learn. This article covers five apps that aren't just popular, but are smartly built to take the chaos out of car ownership. Charts, reminders, fuel, and route-tracking features — they've got them all. Some apps are minimalistic and perfectly adequate for the regular Joe with a glovebox full of fast food napkins, while others are heavy-duty and oriented towards fleet owners. But all of them are genuinely useful if you're serious about stretching fuel and finances. If you're an Android user who drives regularly, you might even want to get your hands on these essential Android Auto apps. These apps were selected after we sifted through brands and combed user reviews to handpick feature-rich units with exceptional ratings.