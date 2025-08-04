5 Of The Best Apps For Tracking Fuel Economy And Your Car's Other Expenses
Owning a car is probably more taxing than a high-maintenance long-term relationship in which your partner constantly drinks fuel, forgets when it needs an oil change, and occasionally leaves you stranded on the side of the road. Cars can be money pits, and one gets tired of guessing where it's all going.
Car management apps are fantastic solutions to these dilemmas, and there are great apps out there for tracking your vehicle's mileage, but they're not all built the same. You want something that not only tracks your car's expenses easily but also helps you make sense of what you learn. This article covers five apps that aren't just popular, but are smartly built to take the chaos out of car ownership. Charts, reminders, fuel, and route-tracking features — they've got them all. Some apps are minimalistic and perfectly adequate for the regular Joe with a glovebox full of fast food napkins, while others are heavy-duty and oriented towards fleet owners. But all of them are genuinely useful if you're serious about stretching fuel and finances. If you're an Android user who drives regularly, you might even want to get your hands on these essential Android Auto apps. These apps were selected after we sifted through brands and combed user reviews to handpick feature-rich units with exceptional ratings.
Simply Auto
Simply Auto for Apple and Android is an alternative to apps like Fuelly and aCar, and is a great way to keep track of your car's maintenance schedule. It's got free, gold, and platinum plans that are so affordable it barely feels like you're paying anything at all, numerous preset service and expense reminders, voice input, and is ridiculously customizable in almost everything you log in. There's a great user guide within the app and extremely easy guides to import data from any other car app.
The Free plan already does more than most other paid ones with an entire logbook experience – unlimited fill-ups, reports, up to four vehicles supported, and syncing across multiple devices. Upgrade to Gold with a $9.99 one-time payment and your data lives in the cloud now — automatically backed up and accessible across all devices. GPS-based trip-tracking kicks in here, perfectly sorting business and personal mileage. You even get access to the web dashboard on the website, capture and upload receipts, export reports, and remove ads while you're at it.
The Platinum plan is basically the Gold on rocket fuel. With a $9.99 yearly subscription, it's perfect for families, rideshare entities, or anyone managing a small fleet, as it lets you manage unlimited vehicles and sync data across unlimited drivers. You get automated weekly or monthly reports straight to your inbox, ready-to-export CSV logs make tax season slightly less soul-crushing, and unlimited auto-logging for your trips. If your car had a neatly organized diary, Simply Auto would be it.
My Car
With a pretty clean and modest interface to its name, My Car is one of those apps that doesn't try too hard, and that's precisely why it works. It's built for users who want to stay on top of their car's upkeep without getting overwhelmed by features they don't understand. My Car includes all the basic essentials like tracking expense history, detailed statistics, fuel tracking, and adding photo receipts. Everything's presented in a clear timeline, with enough filtering options to dig through your car's history without getting lost in the mess. My Car has a loyal fanbase across Android and iOS, and users praise its ability to sync data with accuracy when compared to its competitors.
The free version of the app covers a lot of ground. It supports three vehicles, tracks bi-fuel setups, shows slick charts, and stores service records — not much amiss for the regular user. The premium plan comes in seven different versions: Premium Monthly, Premium Yearly, Premium Business 10, 20, 30, 50, or 100. The numbers reflect the number of vehicles that the business plan supports and is — quite obviously — for business owners, while Premium Monthly and Yearly support a total of six vehicles. Along with an increased number of vehicles, you get to add multiple drivers, access cloud storage, general PDF reports, and an ad-free experience for all seven premium plans.
Drivvo
With over 2 million downloads and support for 60+ languages, Drivvo for Android and Apple is a multilingual multitasker that tracks everything from a single car to an entire fleet. It puts just as much emphasis on corporate use and management as it does on personal vehicles — whether it's your beat-up Corolla or a bus. A big blue plus button in the app leads you to the core of everything this app offers: Refueling, Expense, Income, Service, Route, Checklist, and Reminders.
While most of these — like Refueling, Expense, and Service — are table stakes for any competent car management app (like the ones on this list), features like Checklist and Income spice things up and serve a great purpose. The former is fantastic for you to run custom inspection sweeps on your vehicle before a long trip — brakes, lights, and the works — while the latter caters to anyone turning mileage into money, like Uber and delivery riders. All of your information is displayed through reports and graphs, which feature more than adequate detail, and a separate Reminders section functions as a little personal sidekick to nudge you before things fall apart.
It's pretty understandable that an app also built for managing fleets will have a bit of a price tag to its name, and these tiered plans offer file storage, driver assignment, support within 24 hours, and cloud backup, along with some of the features mentioned above. If you're a truck driver interested in Drivvo, these other apps are the best a truck driver can get.
Feulio
An Android darling with mass appeal, Fuelio clocks in over 5 million downloads on Google Play and is one of the best Android apps for saving money on gas. It can also be found on the App Store. With a buffet of features, Fuelio goes beyond mileage tracking — it doubles down as a digital accountant for multiple vehicles, even if you're running a Gasoline + LPG bi-fuel setup.
You start on the homepage by registering your vehicle(s), then head on to the Mileage tab next to it to punch in your fill-up data — odometer reading, fuel type, fuel quantity, and cost. From there on out, the algorithm gets to work to show you how thirsty your ride really is. All the stats and visual charts for the data you log in can be accessed through the homepage — monthly gas expenses, cost per kilometer, fuel efficiency over time, and even what you're hemorrhaging on insurance, maintenance, and car washes. You can log in partial fill-ups, too, without skewing your stats, and customize categories to track exactly what's draining your wallet.
The third tab, Stations, shows nearby petrol stations (a list also displayed on the homepage), how far they are, and all the services each one offers. Fuel prices on the app are crowd-sourced, which translates to sometimes accurate, sometimes vibes. However, in some countries, this information is provided by official government providers. Plus, all of your data can be backed up to Google Drive or Dropbox so you can seamlessly switch between devices. While most of its popular features remain free, some premium paid features were released for the first time in app history back in 2023.
Hurdlr
Hurdlr is one of the most unique apps on this list, and its focus pivots in an unusual direction that users — especially freelancers and the self-employed — love and admire, making it one of the most popular car management apps on Android and iOS right now. Yes, it tracks mileage, and very efficiently so, but it's just as much a tax-friendly assistant that processes your numbers while you drive, earn, and expense, generating real-time income insights and tax estimates. If you're someone who uses mobile tax apps to ease your filing season woes, you'll like the convenience Hurdlr offers for your vehicle-dependent business.
The app's IRS mileage tracking helps users claim maximum tax deductions — Hurdlr calculates federal, state, and self-employment taxes on the fly, and you can peek at quarterly and year-end estimates in the app. It seamlessly plugs into your life, auto-importing data from over 9500 banks along with Uber, PayPal, and Stripe, and you can upload receipts and generate detailed expense reports. Built with the self-employed mindset baked in, Hurdlr is optimized for low battery usage for riders always on the go, and the premium version (priced at $9.99/month or $99.99/year) unlocks full automation — auto categorization, speed tagging, and setting work hours so mileage during those times is auto-deducted. Even the Premium plan itself is tax-deductible. Plus, the green and white interface of the app looks like you're running a high-profile crypto portfolio with that finance Wall Street vibe.
How we chose the best apps to track fuel economy and your car's other expenses
We looked for apps with high ratings on the App Store and Google Play, had strong user reviews on both the platforms, and real-world praise from drivers on social apps like Reddit. We ensured that fuel-tracking was a primary feature in each app and included a good variety of apps for personal and business owners to pick from.