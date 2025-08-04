13 BMWs Powered By The N55 Engine

The BMW N55 family of engines were released for the 2009 model year, coming in to replace the ageing and troublesome N54 series. At the time, where the competition was busy chasing the highest horsepower, or the most efficient engine, BMW engineers decided that they'd like a slice of both pies, and created this: the N55 platform. It was a game changer — a three-liter inline-six unit, paired with a single-scroll turbo. Before long, the powerplant became the beating heart of the most iconic BMW models ever made.

The 300 to 350 horsepower that the N55 made (stock) would have made your regular white-collar buyer plenty satisfied, but what made enthusiasts truly excited wasn't just the factory output; it was the engine's incredible potential for modification. Independent tuners discovered they could extract significantly more power with relative ease, though on this list, we'll focus strictly on what BMW delivered from the factory. However, the N55 was not a perfect engine (far from it, suffering from several problems) so buyers are advised to go through with due diligence if planning to buy one. With that in mind, here are the BMWs that were fortunate enough to receive this exceptional powerplant: