14 Of The Most Affordable BMW Models With Manual Transmissions
The best slogans end up being associated with companies long after the original ad campaigns finish, sometimes for many decades afterwards. Few in the automotive world have been as effective as the "Ultimate Driving Machine," which BMW first coined in 1974. Even today, enthusiasts searching for driving fun continue to flock to BMW, although many will find themselves priced out of taking home one of the brand's factory-fresh cars. Used BMWs are much more affordable to buy, with a few models in particular being temptingly cheap at the moment.
If you're looking for the most engaging driving experience from your cheap BMW, there's a good chance you'll want to stick with a manual transmission. Across the market, stick shifts might be a dying breed, but there's still a wide variety of affordably priced stick-shift BMWs out there, from old-school roadsters to family-hauling sedans and SUVs.
We've used pricing data from Classic to round up some of the most affordably priced models from a range of eras, though this isn't an exhaustive list. Keep in mind that the average prices listed here include pristine examples, so you'll be able to get rattier or higher mileage examples even cheaper.
BMW 318i (E30)
Fans will always argue over what the best era of BMW is, and which model represents the brand's "peak." For some, the peak came with the arrival of the E30 M3, which today remains one of BMW's priciest collector cars. The most sought-after variants of the E30 M3 sell for six figure sums, while at the other end of the spectrum, models like the 318i provided an entry point into the range. Data from Classic puts the average sale price of a 318i at auction around $13,400, but like most of the affordable models here, they can be found cheaper if you're willing to buy a higher mileage or less clean example.
The 318i's four-cylinder engine was a far cry from the excellent four-cylinder engine aboard the M3 E30, but it wasn't too sluggish for its era. Depending on the model year, most examples make between 100-110 hp. Production of the E30 series ran from 1983 to 1994, so there are plenty of used examples on the market to pick from.
BMW Z4 2.5i (E85)
Built in America and sold around the world, the first generation BMW Z4 is both one of the most driver-focused BMWs of its era and one of the cheapest. It was launched for the 2003 model year and was available with a choice of several engines. One of the most affordable variants today is the 2.5i, which can be bought for around $12,500 on average. Like most Z4 variants, the 2.5i was only available as a roadster. Buyers who wanted a coupe had to splash out for a higher-spec 3.0Si, and they'd have had to wait a few years after launch, since the coupe only arrived in 2006.
Early examples of the Z4 2.5i featured BMW's M54 engine, but from 2006 onwards, it was replaced by the N52. The E85 generation Z4 remained in production until 2008, when it was replaced by the E89. On average, the E89 is still considerably more expensive than its predecessor, but cheaper examples of the early model year cars can be found for only a small premium over the average E85.
BMW 320i (E21)
The first generation 3-Series was unveiled in 1975, and launched for the 1976 model year. Thanks to restrictive legislation at the time, Americans got a slightly less potent 3-Series than their counterparts across the pond, with the 320i offering 109 hp in earlier models and only 99 hp in later models. Still, the car proved popular, with BMW selling over 1.3 million examples globally by the time the E21 generation was retired in 1983.
Like most cars of its era, prices for the E21 320i will vary considerably based on a car's condition and mileage. As of this writing, Classic data shows a particularly clean, low mileage example of the car for sale for almost $30,000, but several less pristine examples have sold in recent months for $10,000 or less. Average prices sit around $12,400, and the majority of surviving examples that appear for auction in the U.S. are manual rather than automatic.
BMW 530i (E39)
The 530i already seems to have hit the bottom of its depreciation curve, with average resale values holding relatively steady over the last few years. Average prices currently hover around $12,400. It's still possible to get a cheap example for a song, but it will likely need some work doing to keep it reliable enough to daily drive. If you leave it to the professionals, that work likely won't come cheap. However, since the E39 is one of the more DIY-friendly cheap generations of 5-Series to work on, you could keep the costs down by working on it yourself.
Under the hood of the 530i sits a 228 hp inline-six engine, with many examples pairing that engine with an automatic transmission. Manual examples can still be found, although they're generally not as cheap to buy as automatics. Still, if you find one within budget you'll end up with a combination that no new 5-Series owner can match, since the latest 530i packs a hybrid four-cylinder powertrain and there's no manual transmission option available.
BMW 730i (E38)
Finding one for sale might be more of a challenge than some of the other cheap BMWs here, but if you can get your hands on one, the E38 730i is an affordable way to experience the brand's flagship luxury sedan. Prices average around $12,000, although with so few examples on the market to choose from, you might need to be flexible with your budget. You'll also need to be flexible with the amount you're prepared to spend on maintenance, as old luxury barges like the 7-Series won't be cheap to keep on the road.
Source an example that's in good condition and you'll be rewarded with a smooth V8 engine churning out 215 hp, which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The E38 730i was only sold for a couple of years in the mid-'90s — hence it's so rare — with the last models leaving dealership floors in 1996. Alongside the cheaper V8 variants, the E38 generation of the 7-Series also offered a V12 under the hood of top-spec examples, but since they're more sought after among enthusiasts, they're significantly pricier to buy today.
BMW 330i (E90)
With an average resale price just below $12,000, the E90 330i won't break the bank. It's one of the newer cars here, although the variant is a relatively rare sight in North America. It packs an inline-six engine making just over 250 hp, and both manual and automatic transmissions were offered. The E90 generation of the 3-Series was a strong seller for BMW, with over three million examples sold globally, and during the peak of its popularity it topped luxury car sales charts in North America.
The 330i variant was short-lived in America, with most examples available being the 2006 model year, but it remained on sale throughout the lifespan of the E90 generation in other markets. It might not have the same classic appeal as older BMWs, and its styling is not one of the more memorable generations of the 3-Series, but it's still worth considering as a fun daily driver if you're on the hunt for a manual sedan.
BMW 520i (E28)
The E28 generation 5-Series saw the launch of BMW M's first series production model, following on from the M1 supercar. The M535i borrowed the M1's 3.5L inline-six engine and was built with the M division's motorsports knowhow, although it hasn't proved to be as sought after among collectors as other classic M-badged cars. The few examples of the M535i that have appeared for auction in recent years have sold for an average of $24,000, but cash-strapped enthusiasts can get their hands on a non-M 5-Series of the same era for less than half that price.
On average, the 520i costs around $11,000, although finding one in the U.S. will be tricky. Examples vary slightly in their power output between model years, with later models having 129 hp on tap. The variant was produced between 1982 and 1988, and was succeeded by the E34 generation, which is equally cheap to buy today. Many examples of the car were manual, so it shouldn't be too difficult to find one.
BMW X3 (E83)
It's safe to assume that enthusiasts looking for the classic BMW experience won't be giving the X3 much thought. Nonetheless, it is both cheap to buy and available with a manual transmission, and as such, it meets the minimum requirements to be included here. The E83 X3 was the first generation of BMW's small SUV, and was introduced for the 2004 model year. It ran until 2010, and was available in a range of variants, including a top-spec variant with a 3.0-liter inline-six engine. However, since Classic's sale data groups them together, we've also grouped them together for the purposes of this list.
On average, resale values for the X3 remain around $10,900 at the time of writing, although the very cheapest examples can be picked up for $5,000 or less. The X3 doesn't offer the same all-terrain chops as the original X5, nor does it offer the impressive road manners of BMW's sedan lineup. In fact, a reviewer at Car and Driver called it the worst-riding BMW they'd ever driven at its launch. As a result, there isn't much reason to get an X3, particularly considering you can get all manner of other classic Bimmers for a similar price. Mostly, the X3 just serves as a reminder that just because a car has a manual transmission and a BMW badge, it doesn't mean it will be fun to drive.
BMW 330i (E46)
As a reasonably priced daily driver, there's a lot to like about the E46 BMW 330i. On average, data from Classic shows the car can be picked up for around $10,700, and plenty of examples are available with a manual transmission. It might not boast the S54 engine of the E46 M3, but the 330i's M54 inline-six engine churned out 225 hp in North America, so it's no slouch. It's also seen a slight rise in average resale values in the last five years, which bodes well for its long-term value retention.
Auction data shows a surprisingly high number of examples going under the hammer with relatively low miles on the clock. Two examples appeared on Bring a Trailer showing less than 50,000 miles in March 2025, and both sold for less than $15,000. Given the amount of clean examples on the market, it's worth steering clear of very high mileage or questionably modified examples — or, at least, ensuring that the price you pay reflects the extra work you'll likely have to do to keep it on the road.
BMW Z3 1.9 Roadster (E36/7)
Much like its successor the Z4, the Z3 was built at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. It was the first BMW model that wasn't built at all in the brand's home country — all previous models had seen German production even if they'd also been built elsewhere. As such, it was a bit of a step into the unknown for BMW, which was fresh off the success of the Z1 but still testing the waters for whether a mass-market roadster could be a viable part of its operations. As it turned out, it was, with BMW selling almost 300,000 examples of the car.
The 1.9-liter and 2.3-liter variants of the car aren't the most thrilling to drive, at least not compared to the 2.8-liter and 3.0-liter models, but they are much cheaper. The 1.9-liter version sports an average resale price of $10,600, according to Classic data, while the 2.3-liter version is slightly pricier at $11,800. Step up to the 3.0-liter variant and you'll be looking at an average sale price of $14,600. No matter which version you pick, the car's light weight and compact proportions make driving one a very different experience to any modern BMW, including the latest BMW Z4.
BMW 525i (E34)
Not every variant of the E34 5-Series is affordable, but the 525i will be within most cash-strapped enthusiasts' budgets. It sells for an average of around $10,300 according to Classic, almost the exact same amount as the 520i. Like most Bimmers of its era, the 525i used an inline-six engine, either an M20 or M50, depending upon the model year.
Later variants benefitted from variable valve timing. Promising to improve efficiency without compromising on horsepower, the VVT system sounds like a resolutely German invention, but the first car to receive variable valve timing was in fact an Alfa Romeo Spider. BMW's variable valve timing system is called VANOS, and it first debuted in the M3 in 1992. Other BMW engines, including that of the late-model 525i, incorporated it soon after.
Like many of the cars here, the 525i was offered with both a manual and automatic transmission. However, unlike some other cheap BMWs, it shouldn't be too difficult to find a manual example, as plenty crop up in recent auction listings.
BMW 325i (E36)
A wide variety of E36 variants are cheap to buy, making them a great place to start if you're looking for a stick-shift BMW and don't want to spend weeks or months waiting for the perfect auction listing to appear. The 325i can be bought for around $10,000, while the 318i is a few hundred dollars cheaper on average, but also less powerful. The 323i and 328i don't cost much more either. Unfortunately for enthusiasts on a budget, the manual E36 M3 isn't quite such a bargain, although if you're lucky, it's still possible to get a decent example for less than $20,000.
The 325i won't be as fun to drive as a top-spec E36, but with a 189 hp M50 engine under the hood, it's still powerful enough to be a fun daily driver. For buyers in sunnier climates, a convertible version of the 325i was also offered, although convertibles with manual transmissions and reasonable price tags are relatively rare.
BMW X5 3.0i (E53)
The X5 doesn't fit most enthusiasts' definition of a drivers' car, but early examples are starting to become collectibles. Modders have discovered that the X5 makes a great attention-grabbing off-road build, alongside other German luxury SUVs of the era like the Porsche Cayenne. Average values for the X5 3.0i hover around $9,700, and feature BMW's capable M54 inline-six engine under the hood. Both manual and automatic transmission variants are available, and both can be found for similarly affordable prices.
While the X5 isn't the right car if you're looking for canyon-carving capability, it's far from incapable on the road. In fact, BMW designed it from the start to feel as close on the road to the brand's sedans as any tall SUV could possibly hope to at the time. It's a luxury car that's still practical enough to be used for school runs, but with a few modifications, it also doubles up as a capable off-roader. Not many other cheap cars of its era offer such a wide range of talents.
BMW 735i (E32)
It might be cheap to buy, but an old 7-Series is not likely to be cheap to own. If you're brave enough to take the plunge, the E32-generation 735i can be had for just $9,300 on average, based on Classic sale data. Under its hoods sits an inline-six engine making 208 hp, with both manual and automatic transmissions available. The manual is a rare find in the U.S., but examples do appear for sale infrequently. As of this writing, the most recent example to appear had 147,000 miles on the clock, and was sold via Bring a Trailer in March 2025. The final bid was $12,000.
When buying an old luxury car like the 7-Series, it's nearly always worth buying the nicest condition example you can find, as parts won't be easy to come by and they won't be cheap if you do find them. Luckily, even the cleanest examples of the 735i remain within affordable territory for now.