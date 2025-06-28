14 Of The Most Affordable BMW Models With Manual Transmissions

The best slogans end up being associated with companies long after the original ad campaigns finish, sometimes for many decades afterwards. Few in the automotive world have been as effective as the "Ultimate Driving Machine," which BMW first coined in 1974. Even today, enthusiasts searching for driving fun continue to flock to BMW, although many will find themselves priced out of taking home one of the brand's factory-fresh cars. Used BMWs are much more affordable to buy, with a few models in particular being temptingly cheap at the moment.

If you're looking for the most engaging driving experience from your cheap BMW, there's a good chance you'll want to stick with a manual transmission. Across the market, stick shifts might be a dying breed, but there's still a wide variety of affordably priced stick-shift BMWs out there, from old-school roadsters to family-hauling sedans and SUVs.

We've used pricing data from Classic to round up some of the most affordably priced models from a range of eras, though this isn't an exhaustive list. Keep in mind that the average prices listed here include pristine examples, so you'll be able to get rattier or higher mileage examples even cheaper.