The Pros And Cons Of Google's Pixel 8a

Google's Pixel phones have been among the most beloved Android devices on the market for quite a while, and for good reason. They're well known for their excellent cameras and unique designs. Moreover, they get their software updates straight from Google, delivering the newest versions of Android without delay. Most of the attention goes to the top-tier Pixel flagships, but the mid-range models have developed a reputation for being excellent devices in their own right at much lower prices. But how well do they hold up over time?

Enter the Pixel 8a, a budget friendly smartphone introduced partway through 2024. It garnered approval from reviewers at launch, but how does it hold up over a year later? After all, the Pixel 9 has been out for some time now, and the Pixel 10 is imminent. Mid-range smartphones often provide great value when they're new, but since they aren't launched with cutting-edge specs, they tend to show their age much more quickly. Although the Pixel 8a holds up remarkably well in 2025, with respectable hardware and software support, there are issues with its pricing relative to newer smartphones that make it difficult to recommend.