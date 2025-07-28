5 SUVs With The Most Spacious Third Row Seats You Can Buy In 2025
SUVs are some of the most attractive vehicles on the road for a multitude of reasons. Aside from the styling of many nameplates improving in recent times, the practicality and overall usability SUVs offer make them incredibly hard to ignore. While the crossover segments have grown at an unprecedented rate, with the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Chevrolet Equinox all falling into the top ten best-selling cars of the year so far, they don't quite manage to capitalize on one key area.
Many SUVs offer fantastic value for money, but to get a third row of seating inside an SUV, you have to climb the segment's price ladder. To get the absolute maximum space for passengers in this area, you'll need to approach the most expensive nameplates available in 2025. Due to the number of full-size, body-on-frame SUVs that American manufacturers produce compared to other countries, it's no surprise to see brands such as Cadillac, Jeep, and Lincoln feature in the top five. With only inches separating the best that these manufacturers have to offer, here's a look at some of the most spacious third-row seating options inside new SUVs.
2025 Ford Expedition
The Expedition has been one of the largest SUVs in Ford's ever-changing lineup since its introduction for the 1997 model year. To survive so long, it has endured its fair share of updates. The fifth-generation 2025 model introduces various improvements inside and out, making one of the best three-row SUVs even better.
Priced at $62,320 for the base Active trim (with a $2,195 destination charge), the Expedition is priced around where we'd expect an SUV of this size to be. Moving up the trim levels unlocks different packages, but one thing that remains consistent across all Expeditions is the standout space in the third row. Although it may not be as spacious as its rivals further down this list, you still get 36.5 inches of legroom, which increases to 37.4 inches for headroom measurements. The hip and shoulder room should also be more than enough, measuring 51.4 inches and 64.2 inches, respectively.
If cargo space is paramount, opting for the Max version of the nameplate provides 123.1 cubic feet of volume behind the first row with the rear seats folded, 75.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 36.1 cubic feet behind the third row. Pricing starts a little higher for the long-wheelbase Max models at $65,320, but the extra space, as well as a higher maximum towing capacity, makes it worth it.
2025 Jeep Wagoneer
An SUV that goes back much further than the Expedition has been available courtesy of Jeep since 1963. The Wagoneer SUV was one of the defining vehicles in the relatively new segment, leading the charge to form the ultra-competitive SUV scene that we have today. Even in 2025, the Jeep Wagoneer shares some key similarities with the original model, including a body-on-frame construction. Alongside its class-leading 10,000-pound towing capacity, the full-size SUV is well in the mix when it comes to cabin space.
Like many other full-size SUVs, the 2025 Wagoneer comes in two variants: the standard Wagoneer and the long-wheelbase Wagoneer L. The latter builds on the cargo volume behind the standard third row, totaling 130.9 cubic feet. For the third row, you get 36.6 inches of legroom, along with 51.6 inches of hip room and 64.4 inches of shoulder room in both the Wagoneer and Wagoneer L. The standard Wagoneer offers 39 inches of headroom in the rear, with the L model increasing that slightly to 39.1 inches.
Priced at $59,945 with a $2,095 destination charge, there isn't anywhere that the Wagoneer falls behind in specifications. Powered by a 3.0L inline-six as standard, it produces a solid 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. You won't get as many tech features as some rivals, like Cadillac or Lincoln's hands-free driving, but for practicality and power, there are only a select few that top it.
2025 Chevrolet Suburban
Yet another American manufacturer to lead the charge for the full-size SUV segment, Chevrolet offers two different nameplates — the Tahoe and the larger Suburban. The two are incredibly similar for the most part, featuring the same engine, interior, and general design style. The SUVS also share a platform, but the Suburban acts as the long-wheelbase version of the Tahoe, similar to the Expedition Max. Unlike other larger models, the space passengers get in the third row is also increased by a smidge inside the Suburban, which we appreciated in our review of the SUV.
The legroom for the Chevrolet Tahoe comes in at 34.9 inches, which isn't far behind the industry's best by any means. However, in the Suburban, you get a roomier 36.7 inches, offering slightly more comfort for kids and taller passengers alike. As for headroom in the third row, the Suburban offers 38.2 inches of space, with hip room coming in at 49.4 inches and shoulder room at 62.8 inches. The longer wheelbase also allows the Suburban to achieve a maximum cargo volume of 144.5 cubic feet, which is the best in its class. Pricing comes in at $62,000 for the 2025 model (excluding the $2,195 destination charge).
Another GM-owned brand that utilizes the same platform as Chevrolet's models is GMC, with the Yukon XL also using the Suburban's underpinnings. The space in the third row is subsequently the same, giving us a more premium option without sacrificing any practicality inside.
2025 Cadillac Escalade
Stepping up to the full-size luxury segment, these SUVs don't just earn their price tags through cutting-edge technology and the finest materials a car has to offer. While both of these aspects are crucial to the modern luxury experience, ensuring that passengers are as comfortable as possible without the need for bells and whistles is paramount. One brand that has continued to set the standard in this exclusive area of the industry is Cadillac, debuting the Escalade for the 1999 model year. In 2025, the Escalade received a refresh, with most of the updates focused on the cabin.
The all-new 55-inch panoramic display may be the first thing you notice inside the 2025 Escalade, accompanied by the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist. However, all passengers get to ride in luxury, particularly if you go for the Escalade ESV model that extends the rear end considerably. Stretching to 227 inches, the ESV model offers 36.75 inches of legroom in the third row and an equally competitive 38.2 inches of headroom. The third model on this list to share the same platform as the Chevrolet Suburban also offers 142.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row. Slightly lower than the Chevrolet, but more than the majority of SUVs on the market this year. The Escalade ESV starts at $96,295 in 2025, along with a $2,195 destination charge.
2025 Lincoln Navigator
One of the key rivals to the Cadillac Escalade for years, the Lincoln Navigator has undergone major changes for the 2025 model, marking the start of a new generation, which unfortunately eliminates the base Premiere trim. This makes the Navigator one of the most expensive SUVs to buy new, but the newly adopted entry-level Reserve comes with the standard features you'd expect around the $100,000 mark.
Starting at $99,995, you'll also have to pay a $1,995 destination fee, bringing the minimum cost for the 2025 Navigator to $101,990. Built on the same platform as the Ford Expedition, the luxury-focused model looks completely different on the inside with a 48-inch display to rival Cadillac's screen in the Escalade. Still, with the seats in their regular positions, the Navigator in both its standard and long-wheelbase forms gives 36.5 inches of legroom in the third row. However, Lincoln says that with the second-row seats pushed forward, the legroom is expanded to a massive 43.5 inches. Headroom measures 37.4 inches, while hip room measures 51.4 inches.
One area where the Navigator falls a tad shy is overall cargo space, with the long-wheelbase model offering 121.6 cubic feet behind the first row. Other models earlier on this list would be a better choice if you don't want to sacrifice the ability to carry more luggage, but when it comes to space in the third row, the 2025 Navigator has everything else in the segment beaten.