5 SUVs With The Most Spacious Third Row Seats You Can Buy In 2025

The Expedition has been one of the largest SUVs in Ford's ever-changing lineup since its introduction for the 1997 model year. To survive so long, it has endured its fair share of updates. The fifth-generation 2025 model introduces various improvements inside and out, making one of the best three-row SUVs even better.

Priced at $62,320 for the base Active trim (with a $2,195 destination charge), the Expedition is priced around where we'd expect an SUV of this size to be. Moving up the trim levels unlocks different packages, but one thing that remains consistent across all Expeditions is the standout space in the third row. Although it may not be as spacious as its rivals further down this list, you still get 36.5 inches of legroom, which increases to 37.4 inches for headroom measurements. The hip and shoulder room should also be more than enough, measuring 51.4 inches and 64.2 inches, respectively.

If cargo space is paramount, opting for the Max version of the nameplate provides 123.1 cubic feet of volume behind the first row with the rear seats folded, 75.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 36.1 cubic feet behind the third row. Pricing starts a little higher for the long-wheelbase Max models at $65,320, but the extra space, as well as a higher maximum towing capacity, makes it worth it.