5 Of The Best Motorcycle Dashcams For Safer Riding
Dashcams have become an indispensable accessory when driving a vehicle. Not only do they help with insurance claims in cases of accidents, but they can also capture any attempts by burglars to break into your vehicle. Dashcams earned their popularity primarily in cars. However, if you ride a motorcycle, it's advisable to invest in a dashcam. In case of an incident, the dashcam captures footage that can help identify the perpetrator, their vehicle's registration plate, and your driving pattern. These video clips may help prove that the accident wasn't your fault and that you were riding responsibly.
If you decide to get a dashcam for your motorcycle, there are several factors to consider. You can get one that only records what's in front of the bike, one that covers both the front and the rear, or one that even offers additional features like navigation or Apple CarPlay for your motorcycle. Apart from various features, you will also find dashcams record videos in different resolutions. While ones with the highest resolution are usually the best option, they can be quite expensive. We've also recommended cameras for motorcycles that may not record the best-quality videos, but are easy on the pocket. Some of our picks for the best 4K motorcycle dashcams, based on features, capabilities, and more, are below.
Insta360 X5
The Insta360 X5 has a trick up its sleeve that makes it the perfect alternative to a dashcam — irrespective of whether you drive a car or ride a motorcycle. For starters, the camera records 360-degree footage, which means it captures not only the front and rear of the motorcycle but also the sides. This makes it the best option on this list in terms of area coverage. Simply mount the camera on your motorcycle's handle and start riding. Insta360 sells specific mounts that you can use with different parts of your motorcycle. Apart from capturing a large area, the biggest advantage of using the Insta360 X5 as a dashcam is the fact that it can record videos in up to 8K resolution.
Due to the large sensors, the video quality in low light is also miles ahead of any dedicated dashcam on this list. Along with hardware prowess, the Insta360 X5 also boasts a built-in software feature that allows you to use the camera in dashcam mode. Essentially, the camera records footage in a loop — overwriting existing videos to preserve memory. Additionally, Insta360's FlowState stabilization ensures recordings are stable even when riding at high speeds. If you decide to use the Insta360 X5 as a dashcam, however, ensure that you keep it constantly plugged in to a power source, as the battery life is somewhat limited at just 3 hours. When not riding, you can use it like a standard camera for vlogging, action footage, or first-person videos.
Vantrue F1 4K dashcam for motorcycles
If you're looking for a dedicated dashcam that performs a single task, the Vantrue F1 may be a good option. It's a dual-channel motorcycle dashcam with the front-facing camera recording in 4K, while the rear camera is limited to 1080p. This makes sense, since the camera on the front is generally more important. That said, we wish Vantrue bundled at least a 2K camera, considering the price point. Both cameras feature 160° lenses, which are helpful for capturing a wide area when riding. The lenses use sensors that ensure the footage recorded at night is of decent quality. Apart from that, both camera units are IP67 waterproof — so they can withstand rain, dust, and snow. Once you get the Vantrue F1, you will need to hardwire the camera to the bike's battery. This way, the cameras start and stop recording with the ignition.
There's built-in GPS to log precise speed and route data — something that may come in handy for insurance claims. The onboard G-sensor can detect collisions and accidents to record emergency footage that cannot be overwritten. It also helps with parking protection, since it can detect if someone is trying to move or steal your motorcycle. All the clips are stored on a microSD card that is inserted into the controller module. You can access recorded footage, upgrade the camera's firmware, and change settings with the help of a companion app. If you want high-quality front-facing video, the Vantrue F1 is a tried and tested option.
Innovv K7 2K motorcycle dashcam
If you're willing to spend slightly more money, and you want high-quality videos from both the front and rear cameras, the Innovv K7 motorcycle dashcam kit is one of the most practical options out there. Both the front and rear cameras record at 2060p, which is a respectable resolution. While you miss out on 4K video recording via the front camera found on the Vantrue F1, you get the upgraded rear camera, which makes it a more comprehensive package, in our opinion. The rest of the product remains more or less similar to any other motorcycle dashcam out there. There's a main controller unit that needs to be hardwired to the motorcycle's battery, along with a GPS module that tracks speed and location information.
Both cameras are IP67-rated, can connect to a companion app via Wi-Fi, and feature a 160° field of view. It's worth noting that the Innovv K7 dashcam is rated to function at temperatures ranging from -30°C to 70°C, or -22°F to 158°F. This means that regardless of the region you stay in, the Innovv K7 can record footage without any issues. Notably, both cameras can record in 2K only at 30 frames per second (fps) with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) disabled. If you want better stabilization, you will have to drop the resolution down to 1080p. Considering this, we would have liked a slightly lower price tag than the current $350 ask.
Vysysto Wi-Fi motorcycle dashcam
Don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a dashcam? Don't worry, there are affordable options, such as the Vysysto motorcycle dashcam. Despite being under $100, this motorcycle DVR kit comes with a set of front and rear cameras, so you're protected from both ends. As you would imagine, one of the most obvious compromises with the Vysysto dashcam is the video resolution. Both cameras can record videos at a maximum resolution of 1080p, and the field of view is restricted to 130°. However, considering the price point, these are decent specifications. In fact, it's surprising that the video resolution is the only significant compromise. The rest of the package remains largely similar compared to that of the competition.
You get a gravity sensor (G-Sensor)to detect accidents or collisions, which also triggers emergency video recording. Then, there's parking surveillance once you hardwire the controller unit to the bike's battery. Both cameras are IP67 water- and dust-resistant, which is impressive for the price. However, it's worth noting that the controller unit that powers the dashcams isn't water-resistant, so you will have to tuck it away into a safe spot. All of the camera's functions can be controlled via the companion app. If you're not looking for a dashcam with the essential features that record your drives or rides, this relatively affordable option from Vysysto is worth considering. That said, it's not the best option if you ride primarily at night.
Aoocci C6 Pro motorcycle dashcam with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
The Aoocci C6 Pro can also record videos in up to 1080p via both the front and rear-facing cameras. However, it's still much more expensive than the Vysysto motorcycle dashcam. That's because the C6 Pro has a ton of other features that make it a worthy purchase. For starters, you get a 6.25-inch display that can be mounted on your motorcycle's handle. This display supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Riders can use it to navigate to a destination, play favored music tracks, and even respond to notifications or calls. If you thought that was enough, the package also includes a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) with two sensors — one for each wheel. You can view your motorcycle's tire pressure in real time on the included display, which is an excellent safety feature.
The package also includes a 64 GB microSD card, so you essentially get everything you need to get started. For around $250, you can either opt for the Aoocci C6 Pro dashcam set, which includes a CarPlay display and TPMS, or choose a more sophisticated dashcam that focuses on recording high-quality videos without the additional goodies. You should opt for the former if you want more features and primarily ride during the day. If you think the extra features won't add much, a better dashcam with an emphasis on higher resolution may be a better choice.
How we picked the dashcams
Ideally, you want your dashcam to record footage in the highest possible resolution, since it makes it easier to read the registration plate on the vehicles in front of you or behind you. Apart from that, the sensor size of the cameras needs to be big, since it can capture more light when driving at night. If your dashcam can't record usable videos in the dark, it eliminates half of its efficacy. We've ensured that all the options mentioned in this list have respectable sensors and resolutions. Apart from the usual dashcams, we've also added an option that can further improve the functionality of your motorcycle. While some motorcycles come with built-in Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, most don't — so you may want to add that functionality to make riding more convenient.
Finally, we've ensured that all the dashcams featured on this list have dual cameras, which means they record what's happening in front of and behind the motorcycle. This offers additional peace of mind, since you never know when someone might rear-end your motorcycle.