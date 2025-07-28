5 USB-C Gadgets Every Android User Should Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the continued innovation in technology, newer tools have been introduced in the market that further ease the use of your existing devices, like smartphones and tablets. In fact, Amazon offers an extensive range of gadgets that you can pair with your phone to make it much more functional — for instance, an extended storage device or a portable fan for a hot summer outdoors. In fact, there are countless USB-C gadgets floating around that can make the lives of every Android user a little bit easier, and many are extremely affordable — too many to list them all in one place.
Here, we've curated a small selection of five gadgets you should know about. These devices are all very portable, which means using them in tandem with your smartphone shouldn't be too inconvenient. And when you think about the benefits they could bring, it's easy to imagine it outweighing any minor annoyance.
Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller
If you've ever found yourself wishing for a full size game pad when playing mobile games, the Backbone One Mobile Controller sells for $99 on Amazon, and it could be the solution you seek. With it, you can experience gaming console vibes with your Android smartphone (as long as your device has a USB-C port).
This controller has a dedicated space to dock your phone horizontally, and the nicely spaced analog sticks bring comfort and ease of control. On top of this, it has a responsive D-pad and buttons so you won't have to press hard while you play. The ergonomic and slim design further makes it a great pick for extended gaming sessions without straining your hands.
Another appealing part about the device is its compatibility with the PlayStation Remote Play, through which you can stream games from your PlayStation 5 to your smartphone. Not only this, but playing games from other cloud services like Xbox Game Pass is also an option. Paired with these services, you've got a nearly endless collection of gaming options, from big names like "Call of Duty" and "Grand Theft Auto," to smaller mobile options from the Google Play Store.
Type USB C Mini Phone Fan
Smartphones tend to heat up when used for prolonged periods, especially when performing resource-intensive tasks, such as video recording or playing games. To counter this, and reduce the internal heat-up of components to some extent, Amazon offers a Mini Phone Fan that can be attached to the Type-C port on your phone.
Compact and lightweight, it will cool off your phone, as well as anything else it touches. While the two featured blades are small and soft, they are effective for such light cooling tasks. On the other hand, it's a pretty handy tool for cooling off the summer heat by pointing it directly toward your face. Just make sure not to bring it too close to your body.
An important note from the manufacturer is that to ensure flawless operation, just double-check that your Android smartphone supports the OTG feature and turn it on before connecting the fan to the port. For the very low price of $9.99, you get four of these decent little gadgets that are portable enough to fit in your pocket or a handbag. Unfortunately, this gadget is not compatible with iPhones; however, there are ample other USB-C gadgets that work with iPhones.
Orico Portable SSD
Who wouldn't want extra storage for all the beloved pictures and videos that you treasure so much? After all, smartphone storage can only give you so much room to store your lifelong memories. To sort out the hassle, the Orico Portable SSD offers extended storage, especially useful for those who are in the professional photography business.
Connect it to the phone via the Type-C port and immediately get the option to transfer data from the phone to the SSD at an impressive speed of up to 460 mbps — making it one of the fastest portable SSDs. The device can easily fit in your pockets — yes, it is that small and lightweight — to serve as a quick on-the-go storage option. Moreover, the SSD comes with a two-in-one USB-C and A data cable to support connectivity with a wide range of devices, apart from Android smartphones. This mini USB-C gadget is available on Amazon at $21.99 for 256 GB of storage, while the maximum capacity, 4TB storage option, costs $208.99.
Uni SD Card Reader
This is more than just a regular SD card reader. The Uni SD Card Reader is a multi-functional device you can use with your phone's USB-C port, and brings integrated dual slots that can easily read microSDHC, microSDXC, microSD, SDHC, and SD cards for versatile use. And it doesn't take very long to transfer files, thanks to the superbly fast rate of 5 gigabits per second.
The Uni SD Card Reader can simultaneously read cards inserted in both slots for efficient working. Plugging the device into your smartphone's USB-C port will give you instant access to everything stored without the need for any additional installation. Pretty easy, no? Both ends have sturdy caps to protect against any damage. Considering all these features, spending $9.99 on this does not seem like a bad deal, as its compact and durable design, on top of the super convenient use, brings good value for money. However, the smarter colors like Midnight Blue and Silver will cost you $12.99.
Hiluckey Solar Charger 25,000mAh
Everyone has heard about portable power banks that can charge smartphones on the go. Although useful, it is also an additional task to keep the power bank charged at all times for it to work. Well, Amazon now offers solar chargers for your smartphone. With these, just plug them into the USB-C port and place the solar device under direct sunlight.
Featuring four foldable solar plates in the design, it has a huge battery capacity of 25,000 milliamp hours that can recharge a smartphone about six to eight times and a tablet between two and three times in a single charge. Furthermore, there is an advanced safety system that will protect the charger against overcharging, and the design is resistant to shocks, therefore ensuring an uninterrupted performance for a longer period. With this, you can charge multiple devices at the same time through one USB-C and two USB-A ports. The robust lithium-polymer battery can last for more than 3,000 charge cycles with careful use.
Upgraded with the latest 2025 technology, the Solar Charger by Hiluckey makes for a perfect travel partner. To further aid its functionality outdoors, there's also a bright flashlight that can produce a beam of up to 135 feet and can give around ten hours of continuous run on one charge. Available in three colors — black, red, and blue — get your favorite portable solar phone charger for $46.99 on Amazon.