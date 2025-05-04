5 Mini Gadgets With USB-C That Are Pretty Useful
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As a consumer, you're probably used to full-size electronics. And why not? They usually offer higher performance, more functionalities, and a better overall user experience. However, just because most of your everyday devices are full-size doesn't necessarily mean mini gadgets no longer have their place.
Sure, they're not as powerful as their regular-sized counterparts, but they can come in handy in many situations. When you're out camping and want to save space in your luggage, you can pack a mini flashlight instead of a big one. When you need something slim and compact for your minimalist workspace, you can go with a mini desk lamp.
As part of making these mini gadgets as compact as they are, many of them come with a conveniently small USB-C port or connector. We'll share with you five of these USB-C mini gadgets that can be pretty useful in your travels or mundane day-to-day outdoor errands.
Tiny webcam
Among all the USB gadgets for PC users available out there, a webcam is perhaps the most essential device, especially for those who teach, stream, and work remotely. And even if you're not an educator, gamer, or remote worker, there will still be instances where you'll need to hop on a video call with friends and family. The problem with many of the USB webcams on the market is that they're pretty bulky. They aren't the best candidates for when you're out traveling or when you want a more discreet and minimalist office setup. Lucky for you, mini webcams are now a thing, and they can conveniently connect via a USB-C cable.
The OBSBOT Meet 2 4K Webcam is only 1.78 x 1.4 x 0.87 inches and weighs less than two ounces. It supports multiple video outputs, including 4K at 30fps and 1080p and 720p at 60fps, and covers a wide 79.4° diagonal field of view. To connect it to your computer, you can use a USB-C to USB-C cable, or if your PC/Mac doesn't have a USB-C port, there's a USB-A adapter included with the camera.
Another mini 4K webcam is the Opal Tadpole, measuring only 1.37 x 1.77 x 0.79 inches and weighing 1.23 ounces. It also connects to your PC or Mac via USB-C connector, which, interestingly, includes a capacitive touch button for muting the camera's mic. If you want to go even smaller, there are some USB-C tiny webcams on Amazon that are as small as a coin. They typically have low resolutions, though, so they might not provide the clearest videos.
Travel router
Everyone needs the internet, especially those who frequently travel. That's why many RV parks and hotels are offering Wi-Fi to their guests. But while it's available, it's not exactly budget-friendly and convenient. Some places charge extra for more than the allowable connected devices. That means you'll be forced to pay more if you want to connect all your phones, laptop, and tablet. Then, there's the issue of the constant sign-in page that you'll have to go through for each device when they get disconnected.
To solve these, it's better to carry a travel router with you. It's like a mini version of your home router. It connects to an internet source, like the Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable in your hotel, RV park, or Airbnb, and then provides its own Wi-Fi network for your devices to connect to. Travel routers are designed to be compact, and to make them an even more convenient travel buddy, you can go with one powered by USB-C. This way, you don't have to pack multiple types of cables since most of your gadgets are likely using USB-C too.
One such USB-C travel router is the TP-Link Ultra-Portable AX1500. Featuring Wi-Fi 6 and up to 1.5 Gbps speeds, this router can be used as a router, access point, or range extender. You can also connect your phone to it via USB, so you can easily share your mobile data. The TP-Link AX1500 supports both AC and PD/QC power banks to give you flexibility.
Pocket external drive
If you're a photographer, graphic designer, or gamer, you know how essential an external drive is both when you're at home and especially when you're on the go. Thankfully, external drives are already known for being portable. They typically fit in the palm of your hand, making them easy to store away in a drawer or squeeze into your backpack. But if you find such external drives still too massive and heavy for your liking, there are pocket ones like the Kingston XS1000 SSD and Seagate Ultra Compact SSD you can consider instead.
The Kingston XS1000 SSD is the definition of a mini SSD. It's rectangular like your typical SSD, but instead of being palm-sized, it's way smaller, at only 2.7 x 1.3 x 0.53 inches, just enough to fit your jean pockets. It's still pretty capable, though. It has write speeds of up to 1,000MB per second and capacity options of 1TB and 2TB.
If you're looking for something even smaller, the Seagate Ultra Compact SSD might be worth a try. It looks just like a big USB flash drive. It connects directly to your computer via its built-in USB-C connector, so you won't have to worry about carrying any cables. Besides your PC and Mac, the Ultra Compact SSD supports iPhone and Android too — it's one of the devices you can use with your phone's USB-C port. The SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB options and lets you transfer files as fast as 1,000 MB per second.
Mini photo printer
Capturing memories with your phone is one thing, but you can't enjoy them if they're just stored away in your gallery, collecting digital dust. They're still better off displayed around your living space. To do so, you'll either need to run to a photo printing shop or print the pictures at home yourself. Between the two, though, getting your own photo printer might be the more cost-effective and time-saving option in the long run. This is particularly true since you don't necessarily have to get a large printer for professional use — a mini photo printer for your phone would do just fine.
Some of the mini photo printers you can find online, such as FUJIFILM Instax Square Link and Canon IVY 2, include a USB-C charging port for your convenience. The Instax Square Link supports a paper size of 86 by 72 mm and an image size of 62 x 62 mm. With a single charge on this device, you can print about 100 pictures, each one taking roughly 12 seconds. It also features a companion app, where you can add text, frames, or sketches to the pictures before sending them for printing.
The Canon IVY 2, on the other hand, uses a paper size of 2 x 3 inches and can print up to 20 sheets per full charge (one picture takes about 50 seconds). Like the Instax printer, the IVY 2 comes with a mobile app too. This lets you edit the photo with stickers and frames.
Plug-in power bank
Backpacking to different places is all fun and games until you check your phone and realize the battery is at a dangerously low 4%. The worst part is that it's just the middle of the day, and you're not even halfway to finishing your city tour. This is exactly why a power bank is a must on every trip and should be the second electronic you pack right after your phone. Unfortunately, not every power bank is created equal. Some can conveniently last you two full charges but are just too big to lug around and may not even make it past TSA. If you're after portability, you can get mini plug-in power banks instead.
These tiny devices come in packages small enough to connect directly into your phone without needing to be held or cradled. They usually feature built-in USB-C connectors, so they're compatible with most Android phones and the latest iPhones and don't require any extra cord. One popular power bank that fits this bill is the Anker Nano 5000mAh 22.5W. Weighing a light 3.5 oz and measuring 3 x 1.4 x 1 inches, this mini gadget can easily give your iPhone 15 a 0.8 charge. Its connector is even foldable for easy storage. Other than the Anker Nano, there's the UGREEN Mini Power Bank, which features the same 5000mAh and 22.5W capacity. It has an LED display on the side to tell you exactly how much power is left.