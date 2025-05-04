5 Mini Gadgets With USB-C That Are Pretty Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a consumer, you're probably used to full-size electronics. And why not? They usually offer higher performance, more functionalities, and a better overall user experience. However, just because most of your everyday devices are full-size doesn't necessarily mean mini gadgets no longer have their place.

Sure, they're not as powerful as their regular-sized counterparts, but they can come in handy in many situations. When you're out camping and want to save space in your luggage, you can pack a mini flashlight instead of a big one. When you need something slim and compact for your minimalist workspace, you can go with a mini desk lamp.

As part of making these mini gadgets as compact as they are, many of them come with a conveniently small USB-C port or connector. We'll share with you five of these USB-C mini gadgets that can be pretty useful in your travels or mundane day-to-day outdoor errands.