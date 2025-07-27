5 Of The Best Engines To Ever Power A Ford

Our journey through Ford's greatest ever engines starts with the humble Model T. This engine is not great in the sense that it was hugely technical at the time, or powerful, or efficient, or really anything other than just ordinary. But that's the key; Ford created a wonderfully ordinary engine that could perform everyday tasks without constant hiccup and worry for the owner. Perhaps this was the key to the Model T's monstrous success, with more than 15 million examples finding new owners before production ended in 1927.

Of those 15 million, all sported the same 2.9-liter inline-four, which was remarkably simple and easy to work on. It was the first of its kind to boast a removable cylinder head, which made carrying out work on the unit much easier in comparison to some other engines from the period. For anyone wondering how powerful the Ford Model T engine is, the inline-four kicked out around 20 horsepower, and 83 lb-ft of torque, which was enough to see it achieve a top speed of roughly 35 mph — maybe 40 mph at a stretch.

So, the Model T's inline-four is one of the greatest simply because it got the world moving — a feat which automakers had been struggling to achieve for some years prior. Another engine worthy of note for this same reason would be the blue oval's flathead V8. This popular V8 really got the masses motoring during the 1930s and beyond, and proved that Ford could master that difficult second album.