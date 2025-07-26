What Kind Of Wood Is Used In A Bentley?

The interior of a Bentley speaks volumes about the automaker's mission and illustrious history. W.O Bentley founded the company in 1919 to "make a fast car, a good car, the best in its class," according to the Bentley website. In keeping with his goals, the automaker that carries his name continues to take no shortcuts in creating production cars that perform well and have comfortable, impeccably crafted interiors. One visual highlight of a Bentley's cabin are the real wood veneers that cover the door panels and dashboard of models like the 2026 Continental GT and Flying Spur.

With Bentley's century-old tradition to uphold, the company employs a meticulous selection, treatment, and mounting process to get things just right. Bentley uses walnut, koa, and oak to make veneers for its existing vehicles, with each wood giving a distinct look. Bentley's craftspeople use a mirror-matching process when laying out the veneers, which lines up the grain even across the gaps and seams between panels. The veneers are also tested to make sure they'll stand up to temperature fluctuations, high humidity, and UV exposure. Bentley uses walnut, koa, and redwood burl (which grows on the roots and is shed naturally as the trees grow) in its cars.