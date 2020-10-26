Bentley’s stone veneer option is an awesome first

British luxury car brand Bentley is expanding the more than 5,000-plus ways in customizing the interior of your Mulsanne, Flying Spur, Continental, or Bentayga SUV. You can now select premium 200 million-year-old stone veneers in place of open-pore wood or technical finishes like carbon-fiber. In a world where luxury car buyers are getting younger by the minute, premium car brands like Bentley are constantly innovating to give every customer the freedom of choice.

We think it’s the first time we’ve seen genuine stone veneers in a production car, and it looks awesome. Look at it! Bentley only uses stone formed over 200 million years ago, and all are sustainably sourced from carefully-selected stone quarries in the Rajasthan and Andra Pradesh regions of India.

According to Bentley, each section of stone is cut into smaller pieces and is cured with a unique resin. If you’re worried about adding weight to your Bentley since, well, we’re talking about rocks here, don’t fret. Bentley says its stone veneers are only 0.1 mm thick, making it extremely lightweight. After curing, the stone veneers are shaped and hand-finished at Bentley HQ in Crewe, England.

Bentley is offering the stone veneers in four colors (Autumn White, Copper, Terra Red, and Galaxy) and are available as a single or dual finish in combination with gloss black veneers or open-pore wood. Speaking of wood, you have a choice between Liquid Amber, Tamo Ash, or Dark Burr Walnut veneers – with an open pore finish, of course – while piano painted veneers are also available if you wish to add a splash of color to your Bentley’s interior.

But if stone, wood, and colored dashboard panels are not your thing, Bentley is offering carbon-fiber or brushed aluminum veneers to fulfill your whims. Combined with Bentley’s remarkable rotating center display, 3D wood paneling, and 3D diamond-quilted leather options, customers are spoilt for choice in creating their unique, one-of-a-kind Bentley luxury vehicle.