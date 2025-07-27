5 Luxury Cars That Take Regular Gas

According to AAA, as of July 14, 2025, the average price for a gallon of premium gas, or 91 octane, in California is $4.93. Across the country, that number comes down to $3.98, and drops as low as $3.60 in states like Alabama. It's unlikely that anyone would call any of these fuel costs cheap. For luxury cars like the BMW X7 that require high test, filling up the tank in California would run you more than $100.

Due to the proliferation of high-compression turbocharged engines across the luxury car marketplace, premium fuel requirements have become more common. And that's not just for high-dollar rigs like the X7. Even relatively affordable luxury cars like the Audi A3 demand the good stuff, as of 2025 anyway. Considering regular gas, or 87 octane, has a national average price of $3.15, filling up your tank can vary dramatically depending on fuel requirements. It can also have an impact on performance.

Luxury-leaning Mazda, for example, spells out a 21 horsepower reduction in power for its CX-90 SUV when running on regular gas instead of premium. Whatever car you drive, it's a good idea to stick with the gas specified by the manufacturer, but in the luxury segment, there are few new options that don't require premium.

Fortunately, these five models all manage to fit the luxury bill, while sipping on regular. Keep them in mind when shopping, and your wallet will thank you.