5 Settings You Need To Change On Your Samsung Galaxy S25

When you get a phone like the Samsung Galaxy S25, it's easy to just start using it the way it comes out of the box. To be fair, it works really well right away. But what some people don't realize is that changing a few key settings can make your phone even better. Whether it's making things run faster, keeping your battery healthier, or making everyday tasks smoother, these small changes can have a big impact.

The S25 is packed with features, many of which are tucked away in menus you might not think to check. Samsung gives you a lot of control over how your phone looks, feels, and works. Still, unless you go exploring, you might miss out on some useful features. For example, speeding up animations can make your phone feel smoother, and adjusting how notifications appear can help keep your screen less cluttered. You can also enable battery protection features to help your device last longer in the long run.

Changing settings like these doesn't require any special knowledge. You're not rooting your phone, downloading risky apps, or doing anything complicated. These are built-in options that Samsung has included for a reason, and they give you more control over your device.

To help you out, we'll highlight five important settings you should consider changing on your Samsung Galaxy S25. These changes are easy to make, don't require any apps or special tools, and can instantly improve your device.